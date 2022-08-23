Brand Institute to Moderate Round Table on Pharmaceutical Brand Naming Hosted by Harvard Business School Healthcare Alumni Association

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is pleased to announce that it will be moderating a Virtual Round Table (VRT) hosted by the Harvard Business School Healthcare Alumni Association (HBSHAA) titled: The Pursuit of a Global Pharmaceutical Brand Name. Scott Piergrossi, Brand Institute's President of Creative, will moderate the VRT that will take place at 12:00 pm EST on Wednesday, September 14th. This event marks the second consecutive year that Brand Institute, a Gold Level Sponsor of the HBSHAA, will moderate a discussion pertaining to pharmaceutical branding.
"We are excited to have a conversation about the fascinating world of pharmaceutical brand naming with a distinguished group of industry experts," said Scott Piergrossi. "Last year's round table was a tremendous success, based on feedback from virtual attendees. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the HBSHAA and contributing to their vision of providing members and alumni with access to resources and knowledge not easily obtained."
This year's round table panelists include trademark and commercial thought leaders from the pharmaceutical and biotech industries who have tremendous experience developing global brand names for health products. The conversation will cover the legal constraints, regulatory realities, linguistic watchouts, and commercial opportunities in the development of a global pharmaceutical, biologic or vaccine brand name.
As President of Creative, Scott serves as executive creative director for the company's global brand naming projects, which includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, clinical trials, line extensions/modifiers, companies, and consumer goods, among other product categories. He has led over 4,000 brand naming projects during his 18 years with Brand Institute.
Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.
Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.
Contact:
James Dettore
Chairman & C.E.O.
jdettore@brandinstitute.com
www.brandinstitute.com
SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.
