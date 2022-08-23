Industrial Automation Co. Ranks #110 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, #4 in NC

Inc. 5000 Honorees Represent the Fastest Growing Companies in America, Showing the Continued Success of Industrial Automation Co. in Supplying Industrial Electronics to Manufacturers Around the World
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Automation Co., a global supplier of industrial electronics parts, ranked #110 for their initial inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most distinguished award for American private companies. The list presents an opportunity to compare the fastest-growing companies in the country and shows a benchmark for marketplace success.
"Industrial Automation is honored for Inc. to recognize it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Will Jacobsen, President of Industrial Automation Co.
"The last three years have been foundational for business expansion, and it feels great to see our hard work get recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. Industrial Automation's growth has resulted from our customer-first culture and strong financial discipline."
Industrial Automation's focus is to better serve manufacturers and OEMs with a large inventory and quick lead times to give them the best professional experience possible.
During the pandemic, Industrial Automation provided customers with average lead times of 3 days when most major suppliers had 100-day to 1-year lead times. Supplying replacement parts with exceptional lead times helped American manufacturers continue operations during the severe supply chain crisis.
2022 Inc. 5000 companies are different. With exponential growth during the pandemic, times proved difficult and turbulent for many manufacturers. Industrial Automation achieved 3,963% 3-Year Growth in 2021, overcoming supply chain shortages, health risks, and many other negative impacts of COVID-19 to help their customers succeed.
Industrial Automation offers high-quality industrial replacement parts, refurbishments, and repairs to the global marketplace. It believes in supplying above-standard services and products for a fair price and warranties all its products and repairs for 24 months. Industrial Automation offers competitive pricing and bulk discounts to customers supporting their older products or building new machines.
For more information, please visit IndustrialAutomationCo.com or contact Bryan Hellman.
Media Contact:
Bryan Hellman
Industrial Automation Co.
Marketing & Communications
bhellman@iac.us.com
SOURCE Industrial Automation Co.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.