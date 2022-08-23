Water Street Appoints Deepak Batheja Chief Information Officer

Health Care Firm Engages IT Leader to Spearhead Innovative Technology Strategies to Support Companies' Growth Objectives

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has appointed Deepak Batheja as chief information officer. Mr. Batheja will play an instrumental role in supporting Water Street's family of companies with their goals for value creation. He also will spearhead the health care firm's information technology, digital and cybersecurity operations. Mr. Batheja will assume the role from Paul T. Cottey, who announced his retirement earlier this year and will help with the transition.

I am humbled to contribute to Water Street's goal of making a positive impact in health care.

Mr. Batheja stated:

"Water Street's profound focus on leveraging operational and industry expertise to achieve their goal of building companies into market leaders in health care is one of the primary reasons I joined the team. This role provides me with a meaningful opportunity to share my experience developing IT and digital strategies to support companies' growth objectives. I also am humbled to contribute to Water Street's goal of making a positive impact in health care, an area that is deeply personal to me."

Mr. Batheja brings more than 30 years of technology operations experience to Water Street. He recently transformed the technology platforms and operations for two leading U.S. health care organizations. He also served as CIO for numerous businesses owned by global private equity firms, where he aligned IT to support their expansion plans. Mr. Batheja began his career at Bell Labs before joining Deloitte Consulting. His leadership and innovation have been recognized by leading technology publications, including Computerworld and InformationWeek.

Tim Dugan , managing partner, Water Street, stated:

"Deepak's wide-ranging experience leading IT operations for numerous businesses, including ones owned by global private equity firms, will provide Water Street's companies with valuable perspective. His service in leadership positions similar to CIO roles in our network means that he can understand their unique challenges and contribute insights that address their objectives."

In his new role, Mr. Batheja will join the Corporate Resources Group, which is comprised of functional specialists dedicated to supporting Water Street's companies with their goals for growth.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading health care companies on its investments, including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and senior investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-street-appoints-deepak-batheja-chief-information-officer-301610429.html

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners