Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts On Demand Printing and Publishing Market Trends for 2021-2026

Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the US On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecast: 2021-2026. This comprehensive report forecasts trends for United States unit sales, print volume, and revenues (including service and supplies) from 2021 to 2026.
FAIRFEILD, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the US On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecast: 2021-2026. This comprehensive report forecasts trends for United States unit sales, print volume, and revenues (including service and supplies) from 2021 to 2026. Pre-pandemic year 2019 was included as a reference to evaluate and observe the trends.
"The shift towards print volume consolidation is still happening as copy centers and quick printers either centralize print volumes to reduce costs or lose customers to the internet in favor of large online printers with large production equipment," said German Sacristan, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. "It is expected that competition between large production B3 inkjet cut-sheet and B2 will be narrow."
Through this forecast, Keypoint Intelligence found that electrophotography (EP), apart from a few models, is declining as inkjet is favored and print-service-providers (PSPs) are likely to consolidate to inkjet to increase productivity and reduce costs. In addition, inkjet is expected to have an advantage when shifting offset print volumes to digital printing because of lower TCOs and again high productivity. Specifically, between the years of 2019-2026 electrophotography print volume CAGR is predicted to reduce by 5% while inkjet increases by 8%; if we focus on large production the CAGR will be even higher.
The US On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecast: 2021-2026 report can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's Production Advisory Service. In addition, add-on options to the purchase include the development of sales and marketing tools such as leveraging the data and developing messaging through pivot tables in Excel.
For more information, please click here.
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
Media Contact
Keith LaVangie, Keypoint Intelligence, 781-789-1701, keith.lavangie@keypointintelligence.com
SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.