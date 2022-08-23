Insights on the Seismic Survey Equipment Global Market to 2031 - Featuring China National Petroleum, Fugro, Mitcham Industries and Petroleum Geo-Services Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Seismic Survey Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global seismic survey equipment market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The report provides revenue of the global seismic survey equipment market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global seismic survey equipment market from 2022 to 2031.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the seismic survey equipment market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global seismic survey equipment market. Key players operating in the global seismic survey equipment market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global seismic survey equipment market profiled in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market and Segments Definition
1.3. Market Taxonomy
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Assumption and Acronyms
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Overview
2.2. Regional Outline
2.3. Industry Outline
2.4. Market Dynamics Snapshot
2.5. Competition Blueprint
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Drivers
3.3. Restraints
3.4. Opportunities
3.5. Key Trends
3.6. Regulatory Framework
4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Global Seismic Equipment Industry Overview
4.2. Supply Chain Analysis
4.3. Pricing Analysis
4.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
4.5. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.6. Porter Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis
5. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by Component
5.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Component, 2017-2031
5.1.1. Hardware
5.1.2. Software
5.1.3. Services
5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component
6. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by Application
6.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
6.1.1. Land
6.1.2. Marine
6.1.3. Air-Borne
6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
7. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
7.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031
7.1.1. Aerospace & Defense
7.1.2. Oil and Gas
7.1.3. Metal & Mining
7.1.4. Building & Construction
7.1.5. Others (Energy & Power, Water and Wastewater, etc.)
7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry
8. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
8.1.1. North America
8.1.2. Europe
8.1.3. Asia Pacific
8.1.4. Middle East & Africa
8.1.5. South America
8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
9. North America Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Asia Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Middle East & Africa Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast
13. South America Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Competition Assessment
14.1. Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View
14.1.1. Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2021)
14.1.2. Technological Differentiator
15. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)
15.1. China National Petroleum Corporation
15.1.1. Overview
15.1.2. Product Portfolio
15.1.3. Sales Footprint
15.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.1.6. Key Financials
15.2. Fugro N.V.
15.2.1. Overview
15.2.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.3. Sales Footprint
15.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.2.6. Key Financials
15.3. INTERNATIONAL LEADING TECHNOLOGIES TRANSFER COMPANY LIMITED
15.3.1. Overview
15.3.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.3. Sales Footprint
15.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.3.6. Key Financials
15.4. Mitcham Industries, Inc.
15.4.1. Overview
15.4.2. Product Portfolio
15.4.3. Sales Footprint
15.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.4.6. Key Financials
15.5. Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS)
15.5.1. Overview
15.5.2. Product Portfolio
15.5.3. Sales Footprint
15.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.5.6. Key Financials
15.6. Ramboll Group A/S
15.6.1. Overview
15.6.2. Product Portfolio
15.6.3. Sales Footprint
15.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.6.6. Key Financials
15.7. Schlumberger Limited
15.7.1. Overview
15.7.2. Product Portfolio
15.7.3. Sales Footprint
15.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.7.6. Key Financials
15.8. Seismic Survey Equipment
15.8.1. Overview
15.8.2. Product Portfolio
15.8.3. Sales Footprint
15.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.8.6. Key Financials
15.9. Sercel
15.9.1. Overview
15.9.2. Product Portfolio
15.9.3. Sales Footprint
15.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.9.6. Key Financials
15.10. Wireless Seismic, Inc.
15.10.1. Overview
15.10.2. Product Portfolio
15.10.3. Sales Footprint
15.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
15.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
15.10.6. Key Financials
16. Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8flaws
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.