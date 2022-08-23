Insights on the Seismic Survey Equipment Global Market to 2031 - Featuring China National Petroleum, Fugro, Mitcham Industries and Petroleum Geo-Services Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Seismic Survey Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global seismic survey equipment market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global seismic survey equipment market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global seismic survey equipment market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the seismic survey equipment market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global seismic survey equipment market. Key players operating in the global seismic survey equipment market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global seismic survey equipment market profiled in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market and Segments Definition

1.3. Market Taxonomy

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Assumption and Acronyms



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Overview

2.2. Regional Outline

2.3. Industry Outline

2.4. Market Dynamics Snapshot

2.5. Competition Blueprint



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Key Trends

3.6. Regulatory Framework



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Global Seismic Equipment Industry Overview

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

4.5. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.6. Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis



5. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by Component

5.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Component, 2017-2031

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.2. Software

5.1.3. Services

5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component



6. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

6.1.1. Land

6.1.2. Marine

6.1.3. Air-Borne

6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



7. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

7.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031

7.1.1. Aerospace & Defense

7.1.2. Oil and Gas

7.1.3. Metal & Mining

7.1.4. Building & Construction

7.1.5. Others (Energy & Power, Water and Wastewater, etc.)

7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry



8. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Seismic Survey Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5. South America

8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Assessment

14.1. Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

14.1.1. Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2021)

14.1.2. Technological Differentiator



15. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)

15.1. China National Petroleum Corporation

15.1.1. Overview

15.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.1.3. Sales Footprint

15.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.1.6. Key Financials

15.2. Fugro N.V.

15.2.1. Overview

15.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.3. Sales Footprint

15.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.2.6. Key Financials

15.3. INTERNATIONAL LEADING TECHNOLOGIES TRANSFER COMPANY LIMITED

15.3.1. Overview

15.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.3. Sales Footprint

15.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.3.6. Key Financials

15.4. Mitcham Industries, Inc.

15.4.1. Overview

15.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.4.3. Sales Footprint

15.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.4.6. Key Financials

15.5. Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS)

15.5.1. Overview

15.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.5.3. Sales Footprint

15.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.5.6. Key Financials

15.6. Ramboll Group A/S

15.6.1. Overview

15.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.6.3. Sales Footprint

15.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.6.6. Key Financials

15.7. Schlumberger Limited

15.7.1. Overview

15.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.7.3. Sales Footprint

15.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.7.6. Key Financials

15.8. Seismic Survey Equipment

15.8.1. Overview

15.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.8.3. Sales Footprint

15.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.8.6. Key Financials

15.9. Sercel

15.9.1. Overview

15.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.9.3. Sales Footprint

15.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.9.6. Key Financials

15.10. Wireless Seismic, Inc.

15.10.1. Overview

15.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.10.3. Sales Footprint

15.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.10.6. Key Financials



16. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8flaws

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets