Children's Home Society of North Carolina Expands Career Opportunities

Growth in Services to Support Children & Families

Prompts Increased Hiring Statewide

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on a foundation of growth to best promote the well-being of our community's children and families, Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) is further expanding the breadth and depth of its innovative services and is seeking qualified professionals to be a part of its impact.

Working for CHS means being a member of a family of co-workers who share a dedication to helping families stay together and build resilience to navigate difficult life circumstances.

As part of CHS' recently launched five-year plan outlining a better future for North Carolina children and families, CHS will experience significant growth across the state in several key program areas. Positions being added to support this expansion include:

Licensed Clinicians who work with young children and their families to help with healing from the damaging effects of stress and trauma.

who work with young children and their families to help with healing from the damaging effects of stress and trauma. Placement Specialists who provide comprehensive services throughout the Foster Care and Adoption pre- and post-placement journey.

who provide comprehensive services throughout the Foster Care and Adoption pre- and post-placement journey. Child-Focused Recruiters who strive to place the longest-waiting youth in foster care, who are most at risk of aging out of the system, with their forever families.

"Those who serve in these positions will play a critical role in achieving our goals to keep children safely with their families whenever possible and help children in care achieve positive outcomes," said Carli Guanciale, CHS Vice President, Human Resources and Employee Experience. "They will join teammates who hold a shared belief that family is the number one determinant of child well-being and success."

Children's Home Society was recently recognized by insurance consulting firm Gallagher as a Best-in-Class employer for providing innovative solutions for creating organizational structures, workplace policies, and total rewards, as well as inclusively engaging and motivating its employees.

"CHS is committed to our people and invested in their well-being. When we create space for their wellness and personal development, we allow our people to show up as the best version of themselves to better serve children and families," Guanciale added.

Last year CHS served more than 15,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 4,800 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information about career opportunities at Children's Home Society, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit chsnc.org/about/careers.

The Children's Home Society of North Carolina is an equal opportunity employer. Children's Home Society of North Carolina prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type and provides equal employment opportunities to employees and applicants without regard to ancestry, race, color, religion, sex/gender, sexual orientation, marital status, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, age, national origin, disability status, genetic information, military or protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

