New Bloomberg Law Abortion Law Resources Include In Focus Page, Practical Guidance, and Webinar

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of new resources focusing on abortion law consisting of an In Focus page, Practical Guidance and a webinar to be held on September 15, 2022. For more information and to register for "The Post-Dobbs World: Employment and Benefits Considerations Moving Forward," visit http://onb-law.com/XHAr50Kpog2.
U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which permits states to allow, regulate, or ban abortion, has sparked a flurry of legislation and litigation nationwide. The uncertainty surrounding state laws restricting abortion has introduced uncertainty and numerous questions for lawyers and their clients.
Bloomberg Law's new In Focus page and accompanying Practical Guidance Toolkit compile the resources that practitioners need to monitor federal and state developments and understand the legal implications arising from the Dobbs ruling.
The new pages include news and legal research materials on a range of topics, including health, employee benefits, employment, and privacy, and are designed to make it easy for lawyers to keep current on the evolving legal landscape and keep their clients compliant. As a central place for users to find content on abortion laws, these pages include:
- An In Focus page that improves the findability and discoverability of BLAW's most relevant research content and tools.
- An interactive map and curated searches that make it easier for users to track fast-moving developments.
- Integration of state-specific resources to help users identify multiple legal issues affecting individuals, employers, and health-care providers.
- A Toolkit that delivers essential task-focused practical content, including Practical Guidance and Chart Builders.
Bloomberg Law's September 15 webinar will help in-house and external counsel advise their organizations and clients on legal factors that must be considered post-Dobbs with a panel of experts who will discuss recent legal developments and questions of state and federal law on abortion in an employment and benefits context. They will offer practical tips to stay compliant and avoid civil and criminal liability.
"Bloomberg Law has received many requests for Dobbs-related content and we're proud that these new pages deliver that content in a clear, user-friendly way," said Alex Butler, vice president of content and analysis, Bloomberg Law. "From our new interactive abortion laws U.S. map to curated news, state bill, legislative, and docket searches, to a Toolkit providing overviews, checklists, sample forms, these resources will help in-house counsel and law firm attorneys spot issues and stay compliant."
About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.
SOURCE Bloomberg Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.