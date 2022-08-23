Kazakhstan Junior Tennis Team Reaches Semi-Finals in Debut Appearance at the World Championship

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kazakhstan Junior Tennis Team reached the semi-finals of the World Junior Tennis Championship Finals U14 in their debut appearance at the tournament. The three-person team of Zangar Nurlanuly, Daniel Tazabekov, and Damir Zhalgasbai, performed exceptionally by defeating several of the world's top teams, including Italy, Argentina and Slovenia on their way to the final 4.
Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented on the Kazakhstan Junior Team's performance:
"I am delighted the team proved themselves to be real fighters, demonstrating excellent team spirit on their route to this historic achievement. Our opponents were really strong throughout the tournament, and every match demanded total concentration and commitment.
Reaching the semi-finals demonstrates the progress tennis in Kazakhstan has made, as our young players are already sharing a stage with the very best in world tennis. I once again congratulate the entire team and wish our players every success in their future matches."
Timur Akkaziev, Head of the Kazakhstan Junior Team, joined Bulat Utemuratov in his support: "The team has a busy schedule ahead. Zangar Nurlanuly will play at the under-14 Tennis Europe tournament in Barcelona in August, while Daniel Tazabekov and Damir Zhalgasbai will play at Tennis Europe in Berlin and in Slovenia also this month. We are considering participating in a series of tournaments in the U.S. in December. These events will help our players gain experience and further strengthen their skills as they prepare to participate in the World Championship next year, where we hope they will achieve even better results."
Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has been strongly focusing in the previous years on raising junior talent that could take the country to the next level on the international tennis arena in the future. The Federation has built 38 tennis centers and 364 courts in 17 regions of the country with the strategy to continue investing into the new generation of players.
The Federation, which marks 30 years since its inception in 2022, has been also promoting the first tennis lessons for children from 5-7 years old and runs a Tennis for Under 10 project, where children participate in tournaments divided into 3 difficulty levels. The Federation then follows the top players by keeping in touch with their trainers and helping them to develop further their skills.
More information on www.ktf.kz
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883639/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Kazakhstan Tennis Federation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.