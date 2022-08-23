Nurosene Appoints New Advisory Board Member Dhananja Jayalath

Nurosene appoints Dhananja Jayalath to its advisory board to support the sales and development of the Nuro App in the athletic community.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") MEND 8TV MNNDF, a company focused on the development of AI-Healthtech solutions for the Health and Wellness, Neurodegenerative and Oncology markets, appoints Dhananja Jayalath to its advisory board.

Dhananja Jayalath is an expert in wearable technology with more than a decade of experience in executive leadership roles. He founded Athos, the world's first smart clothing company, where he held roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Product Officer. During his tenure he raised $50 million in capital, was granted twenty-one patents, and was named to the Forbes and Inc. 30 Under 30 lists.

Jayalath is currently the VP of Channel Strategy at Palmetto Solar, where he's helping write the playbook for bringing solar power to the masses and is a trusted advisor to various startups. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, where he has returned multiple times as a keynote speaker and judge for their annual engineering competition, Hack The North.

"We're excited to grow the Nurosene Advisory Board with industry leaders like Dhananja who can help us penetrate the sports industry. His product mindset and experience working with professional and Division 1 athletes will be extremely beneficial as we bring the Nuro App to market" said George Achilleos, CEO of Nurosene.

"I'm excited to join the Nurosene Advisory Board and bring my knowledge and experience from the sports world to help scale the user base of the Nuro App," said Jayalath. "The Nuro App is a powerful tool to unlock the athlete mindset. Their data-driven approach is extremely beneficial for athletes from all walks of life that want to improve their performance."

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a company focused on the development of AI-Healthtech solutions for the Health and Wellness, Neurodegenerative and Oncology markets We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world- renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

