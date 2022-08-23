Moncton residents to benefit from upgraded stormwater, wastewater and school ventilation infrastructure

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Greg Turner, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Moncton South, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and Bryan Butler, Deputy Mayor of the City of Moncton, announced joint funding of over $22M for stormwater, wastewater and school ventilation projects in Moncton.

With this funding, the City of Moncton will install a dedicated storm sewer relief system to provide sewer separation on three streets in the City's downtown core. Lutz, Westmorland and Robinson Streets will all be fully reconstructed following the upgrades, and the existing communication and electricity lines will be relocated underground to improve reliability during ice storms. This project will beautify Moncton's downtown, improve the City's capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater and increase residents' access to potable water.

In addition, students and staff at Forest Glen School will benefit from cleaner air through the installation of vertical ventilators that precondition outdoor air delivered to the classrooms. The school will also receive upgrades to the building automation systems that centralize controls and scheduling to improve energy efficiency.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.2 million combined for both projects. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing over $7.2 million, and the City of Moncton is providing more than $5.6 million.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and sustainable communities. The upgrades to downtown Moncton wastewater systems and improvements to the ventilation system at Forest Glen School support a healthier community. These projects are important to helping local economies grow and communities thrive."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Member of Parliament Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are experiencing unprecedented growth in the Greater Moncton Region. These upgrades will ensure we have reliable water and wastewater infrastructure that will support this growth and at the same time, mitigate the risks associated with climate change."

Greg Turner, Member of Legislative Assembly for Moncton South, on behalf the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"We have been working diligently to plan for continued growth within our downtown. Having the proper infrastructure in place will allow us to push forward and further densify this part of the city. We thank both the Federal and Provincial governments for their continued support on projects that may not always be highly visible, but which play a crucial role in our city's future."

Bryan Butler, Deputy Mayor of the City of Moncton

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Over the past 6 years, over $7.9 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green energy and COVID-19 resilience infrastructure projects across the country.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $339 million in more than 200 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

