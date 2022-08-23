Omega Venture Partners Announces Four New Investments and Honored as Best Technology VC Firm

New Investments Strengthen Omega's Leadership Position as the Premier Investor in Top Private Technology Companies
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm, today announced four new and follow-on investments. These investments add to Omega's robust portfolio of category-leading companies and heighten the firm's stature as the preferred investment partner for the most compelling companies. In parallel, Wealth & Finance named Omega Venture Partners the 'Best Technology VC Firm.'
Omega's new investments are in Kofax, the leading provider of intelligent automation software for content-intensive workflows; and Replicant Solutions, the leader in enterprise contact center automation. Omega also announced new follow-on investments in Elemental Machines, a digital transformation platform focused on the Lifesciences industry; and Superside, a subscription marketplace that empowers brands with access to world-class design and creative capabilities.
"We're excited to have Omega Venture Partners with us for the next phase of our journey. Omega's expansive lens across innovative technologies, software industry expertise, nuanced understanding of enterprise pain points, and track record of powering growth makes the firm the ideal partner for us," says Reynolds Bish, CEO at Kofax.
"We're thrilled to announce these new investments. Each company is a leader in its respective field, and we believe they have tremendous growth potential." says Gaurav Tewari, Managing Partner of Omega Venture Partners. "In this new economic environment, entrepreneurs and management teams are demonstrating renewed appreciation for quality in their investor base, which is playing to Omega's advantage. The success of our portfolio companies strengthens Omega's brand across the innovation ecosystem as a distinctive force-multiplier for promising companies."
Omega's core portfolio is well-capitalized and executing well. Amidst the evolving economic backdrop, Omega's approach to investing has enabled the firm to stay focused and disciplined. "Omega has rapidly made a name for itself by backing some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the tech space," Gaurav Tewari adds. "With a robust amount of capital available to invest, we look forward to capitalizing on compelling opportunities as they arise as well as adding considerable value through active management."
Omega Venture Partners is a premier technology investment firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. Omega invests in rapidly growing software businesses that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and automation to deliver transformative solutions. The firm employs a thematic investment strategy to identify large market opportunities and invest in the next generation of category-defining companies. Visit: https://www.omegavp.com
SOURCE Omega Venture Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
