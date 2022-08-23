U.S. Oral Surgery Management Announces First Partnership in Michigan

Specialty management services company U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is announcing a partnership with Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan, an oral and maxillofacial practice with four locations in southeast Michigan. This is USOSM's first partner practice in the state. USOSM is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has partner practices spanning 20 states.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is excited to announce a partnership with Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan, an oral and maxillofacial practice with four locations in southeast Michigan. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this is USOSM's first partner practice in the state.

"This is our first partnership in Michigan, and we're honored to announce that it is with Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan, which is one of the top OMS (oral and maxillofacial surgery) specialists in the state," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "The doctors of Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan are synonymous with excellence. They've developed a well-deserved reputation for exceptional skill and compassion, listening to their patients and helping them to feel at-ease during both complex and simple procedures."

As its new partner, USOSM will provide Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan with "behind-the-scenes" support services, such as HR, technological support and negotiations of third-party payment schedules. Like all of USOSM's partner practices, Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan will retain complete clinical autonomy.

Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan has locations in Brighton, Clarkston, Hartland and Waterford. The practice has six doctors, who provide a full-scope of OMS services from dental implants and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery and the diagnosis and treatment of facial pain/injuries.

"Over the years, our practice has developed a reputation of setting the benchmark both clinically and from a business standpoint," said Dr. Bryan Johnson, the senior partner at Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan. "The changing landscape as it pertains to OMS is one of the driving factors behind this partnership. We want to continue to be the best in this business. USOSM has the resources and the strength to help us achieve our goals."

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 20 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts and Michigan. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

