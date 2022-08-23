TD Auto Finance Ranks Highest in National Non-Captive Prime Credit Dealer Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., received the highest ranking in Dealer Satisfaction among National Non-Captive Lenders with Prime Credit, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction StudySM.

TD Auto Finance achieved an overall score of 961 out of 1,000 in the non-captive national prime credit segment from J.D. Power, 61 points ahead of the segment average. In addition, TD Auto Finance scored highest in Provider Offering and Funding Process for the third year in a row, and highest in the Sales Representative Relationship attribute for the first time.

"This incredible achievement is a testament to our commitment to be the financial leader in service, convenience and advice, and we'd like to thank our dealer customers for choosing TD Auto Finance," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution, Wealth and TD Auto Finance. "Our relentless focus on our customers has been the key to our success, and I look forward to continuing to grow the business in the years ahead."

The 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 3,578 auto dealer financial professionals. The study, which was fielded in April - May 2022, measures auto dealer satisfaction in six segments of lenders: captive luxury–prime; captive mass market–prime; lease; non-captive national–prime; non-captive regional–prime; and non-captive sub-prime.

"To be ranked #1 for the third year in a row is truly an honor," said Andrew Stuart, President and CEO of TD Auto Finance. "But even more importantly, the feedback dealers provide is key. There's no substitute for understanding the voice of the dealer as we continue to improve our products, services and processes in this competitive and rapidly changing market."

About TD Auto Finance

A division of TD Bank, N.A., TD Auto Finance is the 8th largest Bank Auto lender and the 11th largest overall auto lender in the U.S. Market. TD Auto Finance provides financing for over 1.1 million consumers and over 6,500 franchised dealerships across the U.S. Product offerings include indirect retail financing and commercial financing.

TD Auto Finance is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with locations in Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.td.com/us/en/commercial-banking/industry/auto-finance.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.7 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

