Schoox Named to Training Industry's Top 20 Learning Management System (LMS) List

Learning management and talent development software provider selected for the 2022 Top Training Companies™ lists.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schoox, a learning management and talent development software provider, announced it has been selected by Training Industry for its 2022 Top Training Companies™ lists for the learning management systems (LMS) sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

"This year's Top 20 LMS Companies are evolving into a one-stop-shop for all learning technology-related needs. With a focus on program management and learner-focused capabilities, these companies are continuously advancing the learning technologies market," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "Through innovative features such as artificial intelligence (AI), personalization, interactive content, analytics and more, these companies are able to provide learners and learning administrators with a fully equipped platform."

Vendor solutions are evaluated across several key criteria, including:

- Breadth, quality, and advancement of features capabilities and analytics

- Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning technologies training market

- Client and user representation

- Business performance and growth

"We are delighted that Schoox has been acknowledged for our innovative learning solutions," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We continually develop our offerings to stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of our customers."

The 2022 Top Learning Management System (LMS) Companies list can be viewed here. For more information about Schoox's solutions or a personalized demo, contact us today.

About Training Industry, Inc

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

About Schoox

Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, +1 703.283.9272, m.sullivan@schoox.com

SOURCE Schoox