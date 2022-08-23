Schoox Named to Training Industry's Top 20 Learning Management System (LMS) List

Learning management and talent development software provider selected for the 2022 Top Training Companies™ lists.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schoox, a learning management and talent development software provider, announced it has been selected by Training Industry for its 2022 Top Training Companies™ lists for the learning management systems (LMS) sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.
"This year's Top 20 LMS Companies are evolving into a one-stop-shop for all learning technology-related needs. With a focus on program management and learner-focused capabilities, these companies are continuously advancing the learning technologies market," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "Through innovative features such as artificial intelligence (AI), personalization, interactive content, analytics and more, these companies are able to provide learners and learning administrators with a fully equipped platform."
Vendor solutions are evaluated across several key criteria, including:
- - Breadth, quality, and advancement of features capabilities and analytics
- - Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning technologies training market
- - Client and user representation
- - Business performance and growth
"We are delighted that Schoox has been acknowledged for our innovative learning solutions," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We continually develop our offerings to stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of our customers."
The 2022 Top Learning Management System (LMS) Companies list can be viewed here. For more information about Schoox's solutions or a personalized demo, contact us today.
About Training Industry, Inc
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, +1 703.283.9272, m.sullivan@schoox.com
SOURCE Schoox
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.