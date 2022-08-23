ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Boston-based Mable partnering with convenience store chain Alltown Fresh® to bring locally sourced food to people on the go

by PRNewswire
August 23, 2022 9:08 AM | 4 min read

New partnership brings healthy options to convenience stores across the Northeast

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mable, an online wholesale platform for grocery, is announcing a partnership with Alltown Fresh® to provide wholesale distribution of local specialty foods to Alltown Fresh's® store locations. Alltown Fresh® supports communities by sourcing products from local farms, bakeries and vendors. Mable's offering of 3,000+ local, emerging brands makes it easy for Alltown Fresh® to support their communities and manage wholesale buying from local artisanal vendors in a single platform.

Alltown Fresh® located at 28 Harvard Road in Ayer, MA bringing made-to-order food and a marketplace stocked with locally sourced products through Mable to the Ayer community

"We are really excited about this partnership!" said Joshua Smith, VP at Alltown Fresh®. "Mable is such an amazing innovation giving small manufacturers access to broader distribution. Mable will help support Alltown Fresh's® mission to get behind and promote local and regional products and enable us to deliver new tastes and experiences to our guests."

Solving Procurement for Category Managers

Category Managers at Alltown Fresh® source new products through Mable's app and online interface, and through recommendations from Mable's in-house wholesale experts. They also benefit from Mable's streamlined invoicing process and mobile reordering technology, saving time and money. Mable's innovative drop-shipping model allows brands to ship inventory directly to all 12 Alltown Fresh® locations, allowing for greater flexibility for both buyers and brands.

Increasing Access to Better-For-You Foods

Brands join Mable for the opportunity to reach new customers in stores and placement in Alltown Fresh® is an exciting opportunity to serve customers seeking healthy, fresh food in a convenience format.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to sell Dak Bars at the Alltown Fresh® locations!" said Susie Smith, Owner & Operator of Dak Bar. "Being located on their shelves will allow my brand to receive greater visibility throughout the Northeast and will be a huge help in building my brand."

The Alltown Fresh® & Mable partnership revolutionizes the consumer convenience store experience by prioritizing local, healthier brands over traditional CPG brands that have historically dominated the space.

"We're thrilled to see Alltown Fresh® creating a path for customers to interact with local, emerging & better-for-you products in their day to day lives. Convenience store formats have lagged consumer demand for locally sourced, healthy foods. When we make it easy for customers to support local and emerging businesses, the entire supply chain wins." Arik Keller, CEO & Founder, Mable

About Mable:

Mable is an online wholesale platform that's redefining distribution for retailers and emerging brands. Founded by a grocer, Mable gives retailers a flexible, easy way to buy direct, support a diverse group of brands, and put better-for-you brands on shelves. Learn more at meetmable.com.

Alex Temple
alex@meetmable.com
(802) 673-5383

About Alltown Fresh®:

Alltown Fresh® elevates the everyday for everyone on the go. Founded on the belief that you shouldn't have to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience, Alltown Fresh® is a new kind of chef-driven convenience market featuring locally sourced goods and ingredients, made-to-order sandwiches, and much more. Learn more at Alltownfresh.com.

Joanna Linder
joanna.linder@globalp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-based-mable-partnering-with-convenience-store-chain-alltown-fresh-to-bring-locally-sourced-food-to-people-on-the-go-301610294.html

SOURCE Mable

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Licensing/Marketing AgreementsNew Products/ServicesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.