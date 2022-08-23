USANA Achieves 30,000 Garden Tower Goal for Those in Need

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, reached its humanitarian goal of funding 30,000 Garden Towers. This low-cost, self-sustaining method for planting multiple food crops in a single source is well-suited for most regions of the world.
"I am so proud of USANA for embracing our goal to fund 30,000 Garden Towers by our 30th Anniversary Global Convention last week" says Kevin Guest, USANA CEO and chairman. "USANA is making a difference through its Garden Towers project. A donation of $20 covers the cost of the fabric, soil, seeds, and training on how to care for them. I am so grateful to everyone who helped give 30,000 Garden Towers to those in need."
To donate to the Garden Tower project and find out more about USANA's charitable efforts, please visit: USANAfoundation.org
Garden Towers are large mesh bags filled with soil—their simplicity makes them accessible to families living in some of the most impoverished areas in the world. Filled bags are only three feet in diameter, essential for the over one billion people globally who have little to no access to land. Each garden tower only needs 30–50 liters (approx. 8–13 gallons) of water per week and holds up to 120 plants.
"To say I am happy about achieving this goal is an understatement," says Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "Garden Towers are being deployed here locally, in Utah as well as 9 other countries so far. Providing food for those without access to nutritious meals is an amazing feeling. I cannot wait to get these 30,000 Garden Towers all built and ready to grow."
The USANA Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA to help expand and enhance USANA's ongoing charitable efforts. The Foundation provides immediate and long-term global food relief through a network of community-driven partnerships to nourish, equip, and eliminate hunger and malnutrition throughout the world. Learn more at USANAfoundation.org.
