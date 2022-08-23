Propeller Announces Credit-Based Contract Surety Underwriting Program up to $1 Million

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Bonds has secured a partnership with a top US surety carrier to provide contract surety bonds in their Performance Plus Program up to $1,000,000 single/aggregate limits. This enhancement to the existing program makes Propeller the premier solution for small to midsize contractors and offers retail agents the ability to easily place performance and payment bonds based on credit metrics only.
"This is the first program of its kind of which we are aware," said Chris Kolger, COO of Propeller. "Our agents have been asking for this because other commercially available programs for credit-based underwriting tap out at $750,000. Propeller is now the only solution in the surety marketplace to place bonds up to $1 million. And we do this all at standard commissions for the retail agent while taking on all the underwriting, issuance, and payment collection for them."
Propeller maintains in-house authority for up to $1,000,000 single/aggregate limits with 100% credit-based underwriting. Moreover, this service is available within the online Propeller platform, which provides access to digital applications, quick turnaround times and an easy-to-use payment system. Additionally, Propeller will continue to pay 30% commission to agents for business submitted through Performance Plus.
Joe Perschy, CEO of Propeller, stated that this partnership "expands Propeller's surety offerings in an important way. We revolutionized the manner in which transactional commercial surety bonds are offered, and our next step is to transform the contract surety space by offering new and differentiating services to make procuring bonds easier for our agents and clients."
Click here to watch our full 10-minute platform demo!
Retail agents who are interested in accessing Propeller for commercial or contract surety bonds can visit www.propellerbonds.com/get-started to get appointed today.
Media Contact:
Jamie Bercik
jamie@propellerbonds.com
SOURCE Propeller, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.