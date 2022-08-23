Eukanuba Announces Title Sponsorship at 2022 Minority Outdoor Alliance Festival

The second annual Minority Outdoor Alliance Festival will take place Friday, August 26—Sunday, August 28th

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eukanuba, a leader in premium performance nutrition for sporting, working and service dogs, revealed that it will again serve as the title sponsor of the second-annual 2022 Minority Outdoor Festival, taking place in Sylacauga, Alabama. The three-day event at Orvis Pursell Farms is grounded in the Alliances' mission to "Cultivate Inclusivity For A Healthier Outside." The Minority Outdoor Alliance seeks to emulate nature and ensure outdoor communities are filled with color & diversity.

"We are proud to be the title sponsors of such an important event," said Travis Lester, Mars Petcare Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "The Minority Outdoor Alliance does incredible work in providing tools to bring together new and existing minority sportsmen and sportswomen and we are honored to be a part of celebrating their accomplishments. My family and I attended the MOA event in 2021 and we were surprised how much we enjoyed participating in many new outdoor activities at the festival."

The festival will be comprised of a range of outdoor activities, including Performance Dog Demos: Birddog Demos, Shed Hunting, Agility, Obedience Performance & Sporting Dog Nutrition Q&A and Educational Presentations, Archery Lessons, Intro to Kayaking, Fly Fishing Lessons and much more.

"As leaders in the sporting performance industry, we are thrilled to have Eukanuba as the title sponsor of our event," said Durrell Smith, President of the Minority Outdoor Alliance and owner of Cha'Ann Kennels. "Partnerships are vital to our mission to encourage people from different walks of life to make the outdoors an integral part of their lives and teaming up with Eukanuba is crucial to achieving that goal."

To learn more about the festival or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-minority-outdoor-alliance-festival-tickets-345623397887 .

Eukanuba™

With nearly 50 years of research, Eukanuba™ offers a complete food lineup, and delivers exceptional, customized nutrition. Eukanuba's products cater to all types of dogs and are categorized according to life-stage, breed size and health-and-performance requirements. For more information visit www.eukanubasportingdog.com or www.eukanuba.com .

Minority Outdoor Alliance

Husband and wife team and co-founders, Durrell and Ashley Smith, started the Minority Outdoor Alliance in the summer of 2020! The co-founders believe that there is so much more that unites us, as human beings, than divides us. Through their work with the Minority Outdoor Alliance, they enjoy illustrating how the outdoors, dogs, and sporting traditions are beautiful ways to see the humanity in others, connect in genuine ways, and make core memories. The unity displayed at MOA Fest is absolutely wonderful and we look forward to welcoming people across the nation every year!

