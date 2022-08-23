Discovery Life Sciences Appoints Executive Vice President to Support Rapid Progress in Proteomics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, today announced the appointment of Michael Pisano, Ph.D. as executive vice president of proteomics. Dr. Pisano brings to Discovery more than two decades of executive leadership and management experience in the proteomics and broader life sciences space. In this role, Dr. Pisano is spearheading the expansion of Discovery's existing biomarker discovery services to include an array of proteomic platforms that will complement its existing genomic and tissue biomarker services to support biomarker research comprehensively.

"Michael is a highly experienced and recognized leader in proteomics, and we are excited to have him on the Discovery team to bolster our biomarker discovery capabilities," said Jay Scherer, Discovery's chief operating officer. "Our vision is to be a prominent, comprehensive proteomics service provider for our customers from discovery to clinical segments across the pharma, biotech, and diagnostic industries. We are pleased that he has joined the Discovery team as the next step forward in his profound career journey. We are confident that he will play a central role to help us achieve our vision."

Before joining Discovery, Dr. Pisano served as vice president of business development and contract research at Cayman Chemical. During his eight-year tenure, he held roles of increasing responsibility that culminated in the launch of a new contract services division. Previously, he held senior management positions in various life science companies. As an entrepreneur, he successfully started a contract research organization for biomarker and proteomic research, which he grew to profitability and sold.

"Discovery's goal is to propel proteomics over the threshold to full adoption in the drug discovery pipeline," said Dr. Pisano. "The addition of proteomics to our service portfolio means Discovery now can deliver on multi-omic projects, as we currently provide genomics, IHC, and flow cytometry, with plans to offer lipidomics and metabolomics in the near future. I am excited to be a part of Discovery's strategy to build this one-stop-shop experience for biomarker discovery and development services."

