Unit4 Announces Second Quarter Results for 2022, Showing Strength Across Industries

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announced results for the second quarter and the first half of 2022, ending June 30, 2022. Q2 saw go-live momentum and global customer wins, with 91 go-lives and 18 new customers signed - including ERPx customers: Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation, Dogs Trust, Gemeente Bergen op Zoom, Agora Strategy Group and Oslofjord Convention Center.

These results demonstrate the need for people-centric organizations to implement a unified platform to drive efficiencies, innovate at scale, and deliver great experiences for both their people and customers.

Unit4 has strong growth ambitions and this was underlined with a strategic acquisition in Q2, with the company announcing a deal to buy Scanmarket, a global vendor of cloud Source-to-Contract software. This marked a significant investment in the company's ERP solution and allows Unit4 to provide organizations with a unified Source-to-Pay journey, building on its existing ERP and Procure-to-Pay (P2P) offerings. As well as a great technology fit, both Unit4 and Scanmarket are culturally similar in that they have both developed solutions with users and people at the center of what they do. Scanmarket customers include Emirates Flight Catering, NatWest, ISS Facility Services, MacMillan Cancer Support and Kärcher.

Patrick Reymann, IDC Research Director, Procurement and Enterprise Apps, said of the deal, "The Unit4 acquisition of Scanmarket fits perfectly with our hypothesis, consistently reinforced by IDC research data, that customers want procurement solutions as part of full suite ERP offerings. The procurement application space is vibrant and growing, as buyers continually tell us they need help managing their spend data. This combination will provide tremendous value to existing clients and will give prospective buyers a strong reason to consider the combined Unit4 / Scanmarket offering going forward."

New Customer Wins and Go-Live Momentum

Q2 saw the company secure 18 new customers across key markets, all of whom have chosen Unit4's suite of people-experience solutions, including:

Of these customers, we saw strong momentum and an appetite for cloud solutions with 8 new ERPx customers.

In addition, 91 customers successfully went live on Unit4 products in Q2 and, with customers at the heart of what we do, we're delighted to announce Success4U. This brings together new services from our customer success, support and professional services teams, to provide a tailor-made, three-tiered support model, to meet our customers' needs, helping them realize value and drive business outcomes. This service is live now for net new cloud customers on ERP, FP&A, Financial and Talent Management.

Continued Investment in People

Over the last six months or so, Unit4 has welcomed several key executives to the team and in Q2 announced the appointment of Tania Garrett as Chief People Officer. Joining from Adobe, where she led International Employee Experience, covering the EMEA, APAC and Japan regions, Tania brings over 20 years of global HR experience to help accelerate the company's growth and expansion.

With that focus on growth in mind, coupled with being a people-centric organization, earlier this year, we announced the strengthening of our operation in Lisbon, Portugal, which we are continuing to scale. Unit4 has had a presence in Lisbon since 2006, and the creation of a multi-disciplinary hub means that we can support critical functions of the business and deliver a world-class experience to our customers across the globe from a single location, one which is bolstered by a diverse talent pool.

Mike Ettling, CEO, Unit4, commented, "The first half of 2022 has seen Unit4 gathering pace. From winning an array of great customers across multiple industries, to acquiring a global software business like Scanmarket, with its market-leading global strategic procurement capabilities and cloud-based solutions, we are evolving the world of ERP. Customers are looking to us to enable their journeys to cloud and to help them digitize their organizations to drive business success. We look forward to growing with our customers over the second half of 2022, and beyond."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

