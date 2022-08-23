Beroe partners with Prewave to enhance supply chain transparency

RALEIGH, N.C, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, announced its partnership with Artificial Intelligence start-up Prewave, to bring more transparency to global supply chains.

Businesses across the globe are increasingly impacted by the risks in the supply chain, leading to supply disruption and affecting customer fulfilment.

Beroe will integrate Prewave's predictive risk intelligence onto its AI-powered intelligence platform, Beroe LiVE.Ai, to help procurement teams build a resilient supply chain. By tapping into digital news media, online media, and social media channels, Prewave enables businesses to continuously monitor supply chain risks and build the right mitigation strategy to achieve resilience.

"Our partnership with Prewave adds another dimension to our risk offering on Beroe LiVE.Ai and helps procurement teams to be on top of what's impacting their business, minimize risk and maximize opportunity," said Beroe Inc Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

Beroe LiVE.Ai is an AI-powered intelligence platform tailored for procurement and sourcing professionals - providing market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking, cost models, market monitoring dashboards, and supplier discovery.

"The future of data-driven sourcing lies at the synergy of different AI solutions. With the insights of commercial data through the Beroe AI in combination with external risk data from our Prewave AI we make your supply chain more resilient and transparent," said Jonas Armeier, Sales Director Prewave.

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/.

About Prewave

Prewave heralds a new era of supply chain transparency, resilience & sustainability: With the mission of improving supply chain sustainability and resilience at heart, Prewave uses publicly available data from local news, social media, and other databases in order to understand and report on risks impacting suppliers and commodities along every tier of the supply chain. Prewaves AI algorithm analyses sources in more than 50 languages across 100+ risk categories to ensure that no disruption goes unnoticed.

