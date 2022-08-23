Last Mile Logistics Leader Beans.ai Expands C-Suite to Meet Increased Demand

Geospatial data creation company onboards new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer to scale and recruit for its new Utah-based headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans.ai , a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, is hiring and expanding its executive team to meet increased demand for its precise last mile logistics technology.

Founded in 2018 by former engineers from Uber, Google, and Yahoo, who experienced the inaccuracy of mapping firsthand during a family emergency, Beans.ai details the precise locations of secondary addresses found within larger, primary address sites, like apartment complexes, condominiums, hospitals, and colleges. This sub-address-level data is made available through both geocoding and feature services, which allow users to easily search and find unit locations and semantic waypoints.

Beans. ai has grown rapidly with 500+ customers including FedEx Ground, Uber, Instacart, Verizon, Cox, Fetch Package, Lytx, Ontrac, and Optima Overnight as well as $19M in funding from Saama Capital and Google veteran Amit Singhal, with participation from Venture Highway, Mubadala Capital and industry veterans Brian McClendon and Manik Gupta, among others. Beans.ai has mapped over 70% of all hard-to-locate addresses like apartments and mobiles homes across the continental U.S. and powers over 4% of all residential deliveries in the U.S., up 100% in less than a year. To support this growth, the company hired former Podium Vice President of Sales, Nick Miller as Chief Revenue Officer. A Utah unicorn veteran, Miller also worked at Qualtrics before joining Podium where he spent six years helping the company scale from 20 to 1,400 employees.

"As a career salesperson, there's nothing more motivating than selling an innovative product and I can honestly say Beans.ai is building one of the best products I've ever encountered," said Miller. "With the largest mapping database in the U.S. and its advanced AI-driven technology, Beans.ai is disrupting the delivery industry by making that last mile easier to navigate for drivers, creating a more seamless customer experience. It's a privilege to work with an ingenious team, building a superior product that's solving an important problem in the service industry."

Additionally, Beans.ai has named Jack Yu Chief Technology Officer. Yu, who joined Beans.ai as one of the first employees in 2019, came from Uber as a staff engineer, and spent 10 years at Oracle prior. In the CTO role, Yu is working to scale the teams and systems to serve more customers, more diverse industries, and more countries. He's also leading efforts to expand ideations and experimentations with both new and old technologies, while evaluating technical partnerships to broaden collaborations.

"At Beans.ai, we aspire to use simple technologies to solve really complex problems," said Yu. "It's a joy to work with such a creative team and together, we're tackling some of the most interesting last 100 feet challenges for many companies."

In addition to his role as CRO, Miller has opened a Utah office and is currently hiring for a number of roles in various departments, including account executives, sales operations, and marketing. For more detailed information on open roles and how to apply visit beans.ai/careers .

About Beans.ai

Beans.ai is a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, including building entrances and stairwells, that prove critical in efficiently locating hard-to-find destinations. Access to Beans.ai's data precisely navigates to the secondary address's front door through a series of semantic waypoints. With over 8 million apartment units mapped, Beans.ai hosts the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.

