Here we grow again! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? launches new franchise in New Orleans, LA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, launched a brand new franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to over 361k households in the New Orleans area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.
New Orleans Franchise Partner, Drew Boyles, has been part of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? for 18 years. He also has nine other franchise locations across North America and, fun fact, he serves as Mayor of El Segundo, California! Drew began looking into franchise opportunities in New Orleans during 2020, and with music and culture being a huge part of his franchise teams, New Orleans was the perfect fit.
The New Orleans franchise has a goal of becoming a well recognized and involved member of the community. They have started to move this forward by developing recycling partners and giving back to their community, an example of which is donating junk removal services to communities who were most impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Since launching the franchise in June 2022, Drew's highlights have been connecting with members of the community and hearing all of their amazing stories. He is also thankful for the members of his team, as they are "some of the friendliest, happiest, and hungriest employees." Drew wants to grow his team even further and is looking for additional team members to join their crew of friendly, professional truck team members!
If you're interested in interviewing Drew Boyles about his new 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise launch or learning more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK? New Orleans, contact pr@1800gotjunk.com.
1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.
SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.