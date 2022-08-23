Here we grow again! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? launches new franchise in New Orleans, LA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, launched a brand new franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to over 361k households in the New Orleans area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.

New Orleans Franchise Partner, Drew Boyles , has been part of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? for 18 years. He also has nine other franchise locations across North America and, fun fact, he serves as Mayor of El Segundo, California! Drew began looking into franchise opportunities in New Orleans during 2020, and with music and culture being a huge part of his franchise teams, New Orleans was the perfect fit.

The New Orleans franchise has a goal of becoming a well recognized and involved member of the community. They have started to move this forward by developing recycling partners and giving back to their community, an example of which is donating junk removal services to communities who were most impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Since launching the franchise in June 2022, Drew's highlights have been connecting with members of the community and hearing all of their amazing stories. He is also thankful for the members of his team, as they are "some of the friendliest, happiest, and hungriest employees." Drew wants to grow his team even further and is looking for additional team members to join their crew of friendly, professional truck team members!

If you're interested in interviewing Drew Boyles about his new 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise launch or learning more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK? New Orleans, contact pr@1800gotjunk.com .

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/here-we-grow-again-1-800-got-junk-launches-new-franchise-in-new-orleans-la-301610357.html

SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?