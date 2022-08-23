MeBeBot Announces the Completion of SOC2 Type 1 Certification

This Important Milestone Enables MeBeBot to Deliver Enterprise-Level Security with Its AI Employee Experience Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MeBeBot Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that MeBeBot provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in the MeBeBot Intelligent Assistant and Employee Experience Solution.

"Receiving SOC 2 Type 1 certification is an important milestone for the MeBeBot platform as it reinforces our commitment to security and availability for our customers," said Beth White, Founder and CEO of MeBeBot. "Selecting and installing secure solutions is a top priority for business leaders as they continue to focus on digital transformation. We are pleased to provide technology that not only improves the employee experience but also meets the security standards required in this rapidly changing business environment."

MeBeBot is powering digital workplace transformation using AI and automation so that companies can optimize during this dynamic time of hybrid work and elevated employee turnover. Companies waste countless hours with inefficient internal processes due to manual and outdated support infrastructure.

Like the "Alexa" for the workplace, employees get instant, accurate answers to their IT, HR, and Ops questions to improve their productivity. With MeBeBot's unique "Bot-in-a-Box" design, organizations gain a quick win, using our configurable, easy-to-launch, and affordable platform. MeBeBot empowers self-service employee support yet ensures consistent internal communications and feedback for the business, to keep the finger on the pulse of its employees.

With the help of Kintent's TrustOps solution, MeBeBot confidently achieved its goal of acquiring the SOC 2 compliance standard. Kintent played a prominent role in facilitating MeBeBot's target of attaining SOC 2 and, in the process, earning the trust of our valued customers. TrustOps (powered by Kintent) was able to help automate and streamline workflow and evidence collection so that MeBeBot could pass its compliance audit efficiently.

MeBeBot was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SaaS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at info@prescientassurance.com.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to MeBeBot, Inc.'s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

MeBeBot's AI Intelligent Assistant, recently selected as a "Brilliant Bot" in the Slack App Directory, seamlessly installs as an app in Teams, Slack, or web portals to provide employees with instant automated answers to global HR, IT, and Ops FAQS. It also provides real-time usage Dashboards, Push Messaging, and custom Pulse Surveys, generating instant employee feedback on of-the-moment questions. MeBeBot's "one-stop bot" is trusted by leading organizations to elevate the employee experience so work can be more meaningful and valuable.

