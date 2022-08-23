Scribd Adds First Chief Marketing Officer to its Executive Team

Ariana Hellebuyck's experience raising brand awareness and increasing subscriber growth will elevate Scribd's presence
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd, the reading subscription service that offers access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, sheet music, podcasts, and more, today announced the addition of Ariana Hellebuyck to its newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer. Hellebuyck's prior focus on transforming brands into household names while increasing consumer sales will be instrumental in achieving the company's vision of inspiring the world through stories and knowledge.
"Ariana's experience evolving companies' brands makes her the perfect choice to elevate our existing marketing structure," said Trip Adler, co-founder, and CEO at Scribd. "With Ariana leading marketing, we know more consumers than ever will be introduced to the benefits of Scribd's library."
With more than 15 years of experience leading marketing teams, Hellebuyck has worked at both private and public consumer-facing companies, leading teams responsible for brand, paid acquisition, content, lifecycle, communications, social and product marketing. She has also historically driven subscriber growth and brand awareness while launching world-class campaigns.
"I strongly believe that reading can transform someone's life and I was drawn to Scribd's mission to create the largest and most accessible library connecting storytellers with their audience," said Hellebuyck. "I believe that my previous experience using marketing levers to kickstart healthy subscriber growth will help Scribd continue to build something meaningful."
Most recently, Hellebuyck was the Vice President of Marketing at Life360, where she built brand awareness for the family safety subscription business and helped it become a public company on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: 360). She also grew the company's subscription service past 1 million paying members.
Prior to Life360, Hellebuyck drove the brand strategy and advertising efforts for NerdWallet, the go-to resource for all of life's financial decisions. She also served as the VP of Brand Marketing at the University of Phoenix, a subsidiary of Apollo Education Group, where she launched the "I am a Phoenix" campaign, transforming the University of Phoenix into a household name.
Scribd is the reading subscription service that's building one of the largest and most accessible libraries connecting storytellers with their audience. For $11.99 a month, Scribd offers access to some of the best ebooks, audiobooks, documents, magazine articles, podcasts, and presentations. Scribd constantly adds new content, including exclusive pieces from some of today's top authors and stories published by some of the world's biggest publishers to provide its subscribers with high-quality and personalized reading recommendations. Scribd's goal is to inspire curiosity and learning through its diverse range of content, which amplifies important topics and underrepresented authors. The app is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as web browsers and Apple Watch.
