Emarsys, an SAP Company, Partners with Clearwater to Ensure Practices Meet Healthcare Industry Cybersecurity and HIPAA Compliance Requirements

Leading Provider of Personalization Software Becomes One of the Latest Subscribers to Clearwater's ClearAdvantage Program

INDIANAPOLIS AND NASHVILLE , August 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emarsys, an SAP SAP company, and Clearwater, the leading provider of Enterprise Cyber Risk Management and HIPAA Compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Emarsys has become one of the latest subscribers to ClearAdvantage®. Clearwater's multi-year managed services program provides customers with the benefits of an integrated and efficiently executed, best-in-class cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance program at 25%-50% of the cost of traditional approaches.

Recently named a leader for the fourth time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines, the Emarsys customer engagement solution empowers marketers to deliver personalized experiences across multiple channels and drive business outcomes. As the company works to grow its customer base in the U.S. healthcare market, Emarsys recognizes the strategic importance of having a best-in-class cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance program.

"Healthcare is an especially important area for sensitive, articulate personalization, and an industry where discretion is entirely non-negotiable," said Joanna Milliken, CEO, Emarsys. "Partnership with Clearwater is the latest step towards the highest security, privacy, and compliance standards possible, with Emarsys committed to exceeding expectations for all customers."

By partnering with Clearwater, which was rated both the top Security Advisors & Consultants and top Compliance & Risk Management solution in Black Book Market Research's latest survey of healthcare provider IT and security professionals, Emarsys is gaining access to the broad and deep expertise of Clearwater's full consulting team, orchestrated by a dedicated program leader who will take responsibility for developing a strategic roadmap and tactical workplans that align with the company's needs and objectives. Emarsys' ClearAdvantage subscription also includes ongoing use of Clearwater's IRM|Pro® software platform, which was purpose-built to help customers manage cyber risk and compliance with HIPAA Security, Privacy, and Breach Notification Rules.

The end result is a program built on recognized industry standards that addresses a range of key concerns from cybersecurity governance and incident response to OCR-Quality® Risk Analysis and Risk Management.

"We are proud to add yet another technology leader to our roster of ClearAdvantage subscribers," says Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "Technology companies working in healthcare are recognizing the tremendous value of partnering with Clearwater to design, implement, and operate a program that is reasonable and appropriate for their organization, aligned with their strategic business objectives, and far less expensive than if they built it themselves or attempted to acquire the same capabilities through different point solution providers."

About Emarsys

Emarsys, an SAP company, is the omnichannel customer engagement solution that empowers marketers to build, launch, and scale personalized, cross-channel campaigns that drives business outcomes. We partner with more than 1,500 companies from global enterprises to fast-moving mid-market brands across industries.

Emarsys is purpose-built to give more power to marketers so they can:

Accelerate time to value by quickly onboarding data and channels to deploy cross-channel campaigns

Deliver real-time, 1:1 personalization that builds trusted, loyal and lasting customer relationships with every interaction

Succeed with proven guidance to make smart, quick decisions with data-driven insights and analytics

Produce measurable results that drive predictable and profitable growth throughout the customer lifecycle

To learn more, please visit https://emarsys.com.

About Clearwater

Clearwater is the leading provider of cybersecurity, risk management, and HIPAA compliance software, consulting, and managed services for the healthcare industry. Our solutions enable organizations to avoid preventable breaches, protect patients and their data, meet regulatory requirements, and optimize cybersecurity investments. More than 400 healthcare organizations, including 70 of the nation's largest health systems and a large universe of physician groups and digital health companies, trust Clearwater to meet their cybersecurity and compliance needs. For more information about Clearwater, please visit https://clearwatercompliance.com.

###

Media Contact

John Howlett, Clearwater, 773.636.6449, john.howlett@clearwatercompliance.com

Twitter

SOURCE Clearwater