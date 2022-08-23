Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs of Marietta, Georgia, is Recognized as a 2022 Top Client Rated Atlanta Contractor by Find Local Contractors

Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs offers a comprehensive menu of repair services such as fixing sinking, settling and unlevel foundations, steps, porches, leaning chimneys, basement walls and more.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established in 1930, Anglin's Foundation & Masonry Repairs has been providing prompt, professional service for over 90 years and continues to stand by its motto of, "fixing it right the first time." This well-respected, family-owned business has earned a stellar reputation from both residential and commercial customers in Marietta and the greater Atlanta area and is located at 1027 Oregon Trail Southwest in Marietta, GA. Find Local Contractors is a trusted and easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers identify local contractors who have earned superior online reviews and ratings from their customers for this award. Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs has received consistent five-star ratings and excellent reviews from multiple online sources, mentioning superior customer service, affordable rates, and professionalism. The biggest asset this company offers is that it is both a foundation and masonry repair company in one. Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs have many trained experts who have been with them for over 20 years. Anglin's contractors are also equipped to provide more specialized services in garage door repair, bay window repair, driveway repair, and more. Using the industry's highest-grade materials and cutting-edge techniques, the team of skilled craftsmen are dedicated to completing projects right the first time. In addition, Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs offer a price protection guarantee and free estimates.

"We are always honored to receive this award. We truly strive to provide the very best products, craftsmanship, and customer service," says owner John Anglin.

More About Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs:

Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs is a fourth-generation family business. They serve homeowners and businesses in the greater Atlanta area with permanent solutions for concrete, brick, window, garage door repairs, and more. Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs is a National Certified Masonry contractor that has received numerous awards and recognition, including those from Angie's List, Home Services Review, and Better Business Bureau. For more information about Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs or to obtain a free quote, please visit http://www.anglinsfoundationrepairs.com or call (770) 422-2924.

