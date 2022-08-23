etherFAX Announces Partnership with Hyland to Deepen Existing Expertise in Content Management, Document Delivery in Healthcare and Enterprise Organizations

Hyland OnBase Users Can Now Utilize the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) to Exchange Digital Data, Documents, and Faxes via the Cloud
HOLMDEL, N.J. , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- etherFAX today announced its partnership with Hyland, a leading content services provider and expert in the cloud for 18 years. As part of the partnership, Hyland OnBase users can now utilize etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted document exchange platform to digitize workflows and optimize business processes.
The etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) is a patented Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution and the world's largest Software-Defined Network (SDN), leveraging hybrid-cloud technology to provide 100% secure communications. For complete data protection, etherFAX services operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified.
"Slow transmissions of low-resolution documents and network downtime can create life and death situations related to patient care," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "Our Secure Exchange Network facilitates electronic responses to medical document requests with ultra-fast transmission speeds, advanced encryption, and guaranteed delivery to ensure healthcare organizations can exchange patient information seamlessly and securely."
"Our partnership with etherFAX allows OnBase users to add secure document delivery to a fully cloud-based infrastructure," said Bob Dunn, Vice President of Global Partner Programs at Hyland. "etherFAX's cloud-based faxing solution supports our goal to deliver an expansive infrastructure footprint for the Hyland Cloud, allowing us to meet customer requirements with agility and scale, while providing additional integrations that support customers' evolving IT and business challenges."
Hyland OnBase users can now take advantage of over six million connected endpoints within the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network, which supports every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device. Notably, the partnership brings together the Best in KLAS Digital Faxing Solution with the KLAS category leader for Document Management and Imaging. Hyland has been recognized as a leading content services provider and etherFAX has received the highest-level ranking in the KLAS Digital Fax Maturity Framework.
etherFAX and Hyland will demonstrate their integration at Hyland's CommunityLIVE event on September 11-15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
About Hyland
Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find more information at Hyland.com.
About etherFAX
Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit https://www.etherfax.net, follow us out on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax/, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales@etherfax.net.
