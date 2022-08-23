A-Alpha Bio Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Discover Molecular Glue Targets for Protein Degradation

A-Alpha Bio's AlphaSeq will be used to identify interactions between E3 ligases and undrugged oncology targets for protein degradation by molecular glues

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Alpha Bio (A-Alpha), a synthetic biology and machine learning company that measures and engineers protein-protein interactions today announced a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover molecular glue targets for protein degradation. A-Alpha will identify and characterize novel pairs of E3 ubiquitin ligases and targets that Bristol Myers Squibb will utilize for potential design and development of molecular glues to induce targeted protein degradation.

The collaboration is the second announced by A-Alpha in the rapidly growing field of targeted protein degradation. Under the agreement, A-Alpha will apply its AlphaSeq and computational platforms to quantitatively measure and analyze protein-protein binding between members of A-Alpha's proprietary library of E3 ligases. As part of the agreement, A-Alpha Bio will receive upfront and near-term success payments and will be eligible for development milestones and a royalty on product sales.

Targeted protein degradation is an emerging therapeutic modality enabling potential therapeutic intervention otherwise difficult with conventional approaches. A-Alpha's proprietary platform, AlphaSeq, is uniquely suited to detect weak protein-protein interactions that can be exploited for the discovery of molecular glues.

"We are excited to work with BMS to unlock the next generation of undrugged targets by broadening the search with more E3 ligases and enabling the rational discovery of molecular glues," said David Younger, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of A-Alpha Bio. "BMS is a pioneer and market leader in targeted protein degradation with marketed products and a strong development pipeline. We are confident that the insights we provide with our AlphaSeq platform and library of E3 ubiquitin ligases will enable BMS to discover high-impact medicines."

