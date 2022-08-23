The Exceptional Women's Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces selection of Ena Hull, Chief Operating Officer, Legacy Education, Inc., as a Spring 2022 awardee

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search Ena Hull, Chief Operating Officer, Legacy Education, Inc., was selected for the Spring 2022 EWA Cohort.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search and intensive interview process, Ena Hull, Chief Operating Officer, Legacy Education, Inc., was selected for the Spring 2022 EWA Cohort.

Ms. Hull serves as Chief Operating Officer with Legacy Education, Inc. and is an experienced, investor and entrepreneur who is known for developing high-performing teams in large growth organizations within the higher education and student finance space. She is a seasoned professional in the areas of operations, student information systems, compliance student accounts, cash flow analysis, revenue recognition, bad debt receivables, and is an expert in merger and acquisition transactions involving both public and private higher education institutions with the U.S. Department of Education.

"Ena is a driven investor, entrepreneur, leader, accomplished speaker, and expert in the fields of education and finance. Her depth of knowledge and ability to advise organizations demonstrates her dedication to enhancing financial and operating systems," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "Ena will bring a new perspective to EWA, and we look forward to learning from her!" added Larraine.

"Legacy Education is thrilled with the announcement that our Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Ena Hull is being recognized with the Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation. Ena's passion for higher education and supporting the mission of Legacy Education to assist students find their path to purpose is what makes her a strong leader in our company. Thank you to EWA for recognizing her efforts and impact in the higher education space." LeeAnn Rohmann, CEO of Legacy Education Inc.

In addition to her higher education experience, Ms. Hull is an entrepreneur and founder of her own investment group which involves multiple asset classes including private equity groups, private lending, and capital raises. This includes pre-IPO transactions and syndication investments/transactions in the areas of education, commercial real estate, single-family homes, Bitcoin mining and Blockchain technology.

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) is an invitation only mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each Awardee to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at http://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com

