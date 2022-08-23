Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals Announces Plans to Construct a 36-Bed Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in "The Villages" Florida (their eighth location in the state)

Confident on their continual pursuit to provide high quality physical rehabilitation hospital services for the citizens of Florida, Everest announces The Villages as their newest location for another $24M project.

DALLAS and THE VILLAGES, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announced plans to construct a 36-bed inpatient physical rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, FL. This will be Everest's eighth location in the state of Florida with locations already in S. Orlando (Kissimmee), E. Lakeland/Winter Haven, W. Orlando (Ocoee), St. Pete, Viera, Port Charlotte and Ocala, Florida.

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital's standalone comprehensive physical rehabilitation hospital will be constructed on 8.47 acres of land located at US Highway 301 in Oxford, FL. The $24M project is the latest in Everest's construction of identical hospitals. Everest is known for its unmatched physical rehabilitation patient care and for developing identical, modern, 40,000 square foot, 36-bed, single story physical rehabilitation hospitals. With each of the 36 private rooms complete with contemporary art, 65" flat screen TVs and a private spacious bathroom, staying at Everest's hospitals are more compared to a luxury hotel versus a typical hospital setting. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals are predesigned with an option to add an additional 17 private rooms should the market dictate the need for expansion.

To better serve the needs of patients, Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals include spacious, technologically advanced equipped inpatient and outpatient physical therapy gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, state-of-the-art aqua therapy, a completely furnished life skills training apartment with a full kitchen and bathroom, in-house dialysis, and an in-house pharmacy. Everest understands the importance of the support system surrounding the patients as well. Included in the facility are several family gathering areas, an extra-large dining hall and an outdoor patio. The hospital will serve patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, speech impediments, amputation, pulmonary disease, orthopedic injury, COVID-19, and other medically complex conditions.

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages, Florida will create over 100 jobs and provide for an $8 million-dollar a year payroll to the community. Bringing a high-end comprehensive acute care physical rehabilitation hospital to Sumter County is so exciting. "We are ecstatic for the opportunity to serve The Villages, Oxford, Wildwood, Lady Lake, Fruitland Park, Leesburg, Lake Panasoffkee and the surrounding communities. We absolutely believe that patients thrive when their environment and their level of care surpass their expectations. The level of care in our acute physical rehabilitation hospital setting cannot be provided at other levels of care such as skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The average length of stay at a comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation hospital is one-third of a typical stay at a skilled nursing facility with far better results." Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation's CEO said. "We provide one to one physical therapy, five to seven days a week, daily medical visits by rehabilitation physicians and a strong 24 hour a day nurse to patient ratio that contributes to optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care."

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital The Villages will feature an interdisciplinary physician-led experienced team of rehabilitation therapists focused on increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life in a modern, state of the art setting.

About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.

