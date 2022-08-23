Watch BIGFOOTS FOOTBALL Music Video Series Rolling Out Weekly up to the Kickoff of the 2022-23 NFL Season on "Staunch Moderates News"

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRQB8V4Tzi3RJZTNuuBxGQQ
ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having been inspired by being patrons of the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival, Aspen from 2000 to 2010 and being big fans of HBO's shows Entourage and Ballers, The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement are rolling out their BIGFOOTS FOOTBAL Music Video series very much in the same fashion: weekly episodes from August 1 through the NFL Kickoff September 8, 2022. You can now binge-watch the first four BIGFOOTS FOOTBALL Music Videos on YouTube and other platforms and stay tuned for episodes 5 and 6 in the coming weeks.
Over the last three years, the Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement for peace campaigned their messaging throughout the 2020 Election Year in sixteen different primaries by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums at those primaries, and also conducted polls and produced several interviews with different political celebrities during the conventions, through the debates up to the election. They then hosted a live Election Day show with a panel of ten of their closest political celebrity friends, including former Congressman Barry Goldwater, former bodybuilding champion Lou Ferrigno, Olympian Maggie Connor and former White House press office official Edward P. Lozzi, among others.
On August 26, Staunch Moderates will be dropping their second hip-hop album, Mission Peace, which is available now for pre-order: https://lnk.dmsmusic.co/staunchmoderatesdjstaunchcasanovaace_missionpeace. This follows the debut of their first album in 2021, The First Realm: https://dashgo.co/k4aolg9
The Staunch Moderates have found a large and diverse audience. Their music has an R&B, jazzy, hip hop vibe. They create and distribute from an "old MTV"-like YouTube Channel a series of shows documenting all the programming, "Staunch Moderates News."
