ThinkIQ and CESMII Partner to Drive Adoption of Smart Manufacturing Technology

CESMII to license ThinkIQ's Smart Manufacturing capabilities as the underlying framework powering the CESMII Smart Manufacturing Innovation Platform, to accelerate Industry 4.0 journey for U.S. manufacturers of all shapes and sizes

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced that the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII), the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing, will now be licensing its technology to power CESMII's Smart Manufacturing Innovation Platform (SMIP). The CESMII SMIP is uniquely positioned to drive adoption of Smart Manufacturing more broadly in the United States through powerful open interfaces, and democratized information models to make it easier, faster and cheaper than traditional closed solutions available to the manufacturing community.

With ThinkIQ as the foundation of the CESMII SMIP, ThinkIQ customers will be able to continually benefit from smart manufacturing applications developed and integrated with the SMIP and CESMII's further development and expansion of Smart Manufacturing Profiles. This will enable a simpler, lower cost and more effective implementation of smart manufacturing solutions to solve manufacturing problems as offered in CESMII's Smart Manufacturing Marketplace. This open platform enables a new generation of problem solvers – app developers, data scientists and empowered operators – to create and explore new ways to understanding manufacturing problems

"We are proud to have been chosen by CESMII as a core technology partner to drive adoption of Smart Manufacturing by manufacturers of all shapes and sizes via the SMIP," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "This serves as validation to our customers who have put their confidence behind the industry leading Smart Manufacturing platform."

"The Smart Manufacturing Innovation Platform is designed to help every manufacturer capitalize on the advances and power of Industry 4.0 to increase competitiveness and profitability," said John Dyck, CEO of CESMII. "Partnering with ThinkIQ provides the SMIP with the foundation that is intended to be a standard across the manufacturing industry."

ThinkIQ's SaaS Manufacturing cloud-based platform simplifies the creation of web-based applications and leverages the strengths of the Internet of Things, Big Data, Data Science, Semantic Modeling and Machine Learning. The platform collects data across the operation (existing and IIoT sensors) to provide actionable real time insights (e.g., identify correlations and root causes, traceability and yield issues, etc.). ThinkIQ's recently enhanced Vision platform provides unparalleled visibility on the shop floor, eliminating blind spots and increasing productivity and worker safety. This creates a new level of capability beyond what independent disconnected operating environments can provide today, helping companies to manage their manufacturing operations and supply chains even more effectively during economic disruptions and labor shortages.

To learn more about ThinkIQ, visit our website.

About CESMII

CESMII is the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing, driving cultural and technological transformation and secure industrial technologies as national imperatives. By enabling frictionless movement of information – raw and contextualized data – between real-time Operations and the people and systems that create value in and across Manufacturing organizations, CESMII is ensuring the power of information and innovation is at the fingertips of everyone who touches manufacturing.

Founded in 2016, in partnership with the Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), CESMII is the third institute funded by EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office. The Institute is accelerating Smart Manufacturing adoption through the integration of advanced sensors, data (ingestion – contextualization – modeling – analytics), platforms and controls to radically impact manufacturing performance, through measurable improvements in areas such as: quality, throughput, costs/profitability, safety, asset reliability and energy productivity. CESMII's program and administrative home is with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). www.CESMII.org

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our continuous intelligence platform captures granular data in real time and continuously contextualizes that data to deliver a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. ThinkIQ's Vision platform offers unparalleled end-to-end visibility on the shopfloor with alternative vision-based sensors. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

Lumina Communications for ThinkIQ

thinkiq@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkiq-and-cesmii-partner-to-drive-adoption-of-smart-manufacturing-technology-301610553.html

SOURCE ThinkIQ