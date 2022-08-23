SKB: Law Firm Commits to Downtown Portland with New 11,496 SF Lease

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolitch Romano Dascenzo Gates LLC ("KRDG"), an Oregon-based law firm, has affirmed its commitment to Portland's downtown community. The law firm will be relocating to a new 11,496 square foot space at the American Bank Building, located at 621 SW Morrison.

Ideally situated in the heart of downtown Portland and adjacent to Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland's "living room," the American Bank Building is a Fitwel and EnergyStar-certified historic office tower offering panoramic views, a remodeled fitness center, active on-site retailers and an abundance of secured bike parking. The building benefits from a TriMet MAX line rail stop outside the front door, and proximity to Pioneer Place shopping center.

"SKB and Lionstone Investments, the landlord team, are thrilled to welcome KRDG to the building. Although downtown Portland has struggled recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, we are committed to the area and it's encouraging to see others do the same." – James Paul, Executive Vice President, SKB.

KRDG was founded in 2022 by a seasoned team of intellectual property attorneys and professionals from two boutique Portland firms, Kolitch Romano LLP and DASCENZO GATES Intellectual Property, P.C. The founding members of the KRDG team worked together previously and have a combined 80+ years of legal experience protecting and enforcing patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret rights.

"KRDG's leadership is committed to a thriving downtown Portland and its community. The accessibility and amenities for our valued and diverse team of employees cannot be beat. The ABB is a great match for our new and growing firm, and we look forward to being in our new space for years to come overlooking Portland's living room." – Ian Gates, Founding Member, Kolitch Romano Dascenzo Gates LLC

Travis Parrott of Newmark and Brandon O'Leary of Kidder Matthews represented the landlord in the transaction. Amy Jeuck with Newmark represented the tenant.

Media Contact: Todd Gooding, 503-552-3562

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skb-law-firm-commits-to-downtown-portland-with-new-11-496-sf-lease-301610274.html

SOURCE SKB