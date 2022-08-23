Acumatica 2022 R2 Improves Usability, Breaks Geographic Boundaries, and Enhances Vertical Targeting

Cloud ERP Company Demonstrates Commitment to Improvement With its Semiannual Product Update
KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced Acumatica 2022 R2, the second of its semiannual product updates. The release offers innovations in usability, includes the increased ability for businesses to target new geographic markets and segments, and sharpens the targeting of micro-markets and verticals.
"In today's digital economy, small and mid-sized businesses are competing with larger companies for market share," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "To be successful, these businesses must seize every opportunity to enhance and streamline operations and flex their financial muscles. The updates we've introduced in 2022 R2 will help organizations across industries elevate their processes, realize market share, and add value to their bottom lines."
Acumatica 2022 R2 minimizes restrictions caused by geographic location such as different languages, tax configurations, reports, banking interfaces, etc. With R2, customers can transcend local business opportunities and boundaries by utilizing robust localization, integration, and financial management capabilities.
Ranked number one in usability by G2, Acumatica has designed its R2 product updates to increase ease of navigation and flexible workflows. These features simplify the learning curve for new users and maximize adoption. The user-friendly interface is highly intuitive and customizable, and the mobile app empowers users to work on a smaller screen while on the go.
2022 R2 also considers the significance of micro-markets. Acumatica offers industry-centered solutions with features that align with specific requirements and business processes for vertical markets such as retail, commerce, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning with micro-vertical markets, customers can sharpen their go-to-market strategy and precisely target market segments.
In 2022 R2, Acumatica delivers new features and enhancements to users, including:
- Streamlined, accelerated workflows through automated mobile signature capture
- Tailor mobile Acumatica workspaces by hiding widgets, configuring screens, rearranging items, etc.
- Instantaneous access to wiki-help files by hovering over fields with intelligent tooltips
- Flexible software integrations at scale with enhancements to high-performing, contract-based REST APIs
- Implement Canada-specific features at the company level to simplify setup, reporting, and management of companies with legal entities in multiple countries
- Experience painless tax calculations and enhanced global business via automatically assigned tax zones to new sales orders and invoices based on country, state, and zip code
- Automate the general ledger approval process using the flexible approval engine to create rules for approving entries and assigning approvers
- Expedite and enhance the collection process by sending customers personalized dunning letters with all related attachments and fees
- Streamline bank data and processing by letting Acumatica automatically import bank feeds
- Simplify data entry by modifying opportunities and quotes in business accounts
- Streamline sales and fulfillment processes and increase transparency by having Acumatica automatically link sales orders and quotes to opportunities
- Save time and gain transparency with predefined side panels that automatically display customer data for the corresponding case
- Enhance inventory management and warehouse operations by converting non-stock items to stock items and vice versa
- Stay on top of business operations with role-based dashboards
- Empower one-stop parcel shipping decisions, and input box dimensions on the fly
- Push offline orders to Shopify to track and manage all omnichannel sales orders within the Shopify platform
- Shorten engineering cycles by creating or modifying multi-level bills of materials with drag-and-drop and copy-and-paste features
- Improve shop floor data collection and job cost accuracy with multi-job clock-in and clock-out activities
- Save time with manufacturing side panels, giving users direct access to production, bills of materials, items, inventory, projects, customers, engineering, and order details
- Balance supply and demand with Materials Requirement Planning for planned inbound and outbound transfer orders across warehouse locations
- Streamline change orders for construction projects with unit rate changes, custom retainage, and cost-only change requests
- Flexibly assign costs to projects when multiple items are processed
- Increase efficiency and lower costs by scheduling service technicians according to employee skills and the skills required for each service task
- Simplify service expense entry with scanned receipt image recognition in the Acumatica mobile app
- Improve the accuracy of profitability estimates by using Acumatica's advanced computational logic to perform profit margin and percentage calculations
Acumatica 2022 will be generally available on Wed., Aug. 31. To learn more about 2022 R2, visit https://www.acumatica.com/blog/acumatica-2022-r2-virtual-launch-event/.
