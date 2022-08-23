Autotrader Honors National Dog Day and Shines a Light on Pet Adoption with the 2022 Best Cars for Dog Lovers List

The leading car shopping destination for new or used cars is celebrating this day for the ninth consecutive year by creating a limited-edition matching BFF charm set for hoomans and their doggos

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is all about doing things with your best friend, and for the 90% of dog owners that consider their dog to be their best friend1, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, is making it easier than ever for them to ride in comfort and style with the new 2022 Best Cars for Dog Lovers list—released just in time for National Dog Day. In celebration of the howliday on August 26, Autotrader is also raising awareness of the importance of dog adoption by releasing limited-edition matching BFF charm sets on the company's pet adoption website, Dogtrader.com.

Available only on Dogtrader.com starting today, August 23, through September 6, pet parents can enter to win2 a limited-edition matching "Best Friends Furever" charm set; a car keychain for the hooman and a collar charm for their pooch.

For the ninth year in a row, Autotrader is helping get homeless dogs out of shelters and into loving homes through a donation to Adopt a Pet, which is the true mission of National Dog Day. Just like Autotrader makes it easy to find your perfect vehicle, pet parents and prospective pet parents alike are encouraged to head to Dogtrader.com, where local pups are available for adoption, to find the perfect furry addition for their family.

"After a few tough years, we all know how much we count on our best friends. And for many people, their best friend is their dog," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "People are doing everything with their furry companions, from road trips to running errands and everything in between. It's important to select a vehicle that has your four-legged BFF in mind, from easy clean fabric to all-weather floor mats. Our 2022 Best Cars for Dog Lovers list takes dog-friendly factors into mind to give dog owners the best vehicle options at their fingertips."

According to a recent Autotrader survey, more than 85% of dog owners think about transporting their dog when they are considering what vehicle to buy. The Best Cars for Dog Lovers list makes finding 2022 model-year vehicles that are paw-fectly suited for dogs and their owners simple and easy.

Autotrader's 2022 Best Cars for Dog Lovers List*

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Kia Soul

2022 Ram ProMaster City Wagon

2022 Subaru Outback

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Toyota Sienna

2022 Volvo XC60

*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order.

To select the Best Cars for Dog Lovers, Autotrader experts started with vehicles that offer an abundance of pet-friendly features and accessories. For example, they gave extra credit for attributes such as a low floor and rear heating and A/C vents. In addition, each vehicle on the list had to have an editor's rating of three or higher on their five-point point scale.

For more information from Autotrader on the 2022 Best Cars for Dog Lovers list, including details on which dog-friendly features helped each model secure a spot on this year's list, and to enter for a chance to win a limited-edition matching BFF charm set, visit Dogtrader.com.

1 Online consumer survey, Field dates: 6/27/22-6/28/22, n=600 completes (proportionate to the US ages 18+) – all are dog owners

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of the United States/DC. Sweepstakes begins on 8/23/22 at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends on 9/6/22 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. To enter: View the Official Rules, odds disclosures, and prize details, visit Dogtrader.com Void where prohibited. Limit one (1) entry per person. Sponsor: Autotrader.com, Inc., 3003 Summit Blvd., Ste. 200, Atlanta, GA 30319

