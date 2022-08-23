ABC Supply Renews Contract with EROAD in Order to Optimize Efficiencies and Ensure Compliance

With the implementation of EROAD solutions, the largest distributor of roofing and siding has seen improvements in unidentified drive time and hours of service violations

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EROAD, a leading global fleet performance management partner, today announced the renewal of the contract with ABC Supply, the nation's largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding, and other select exterior and interior building products. A partner of EROAD since 2019, ABC Supply currently utilizes Ehubo, the newly released MyEROAD application, and enterprise API to increase efficiency and compliance.

With a convenient and user-friendly interface, Ehubo contributes to the company's increased productivity through features such as automatic hours of service recording, reliable connectivity, and route management services.

"We are extremely happy to be renewing our successful partnership with ABC Supply," says Craig Marris, Executive Vice President of Mixed Fleets at EROAD. "Here at EROAD, we always strive to empower our customers with the information and tools they need to successfully transform their fleet operations. With our reliable data and analytics, our customers are able to observe data in real-time and make the required decisions to improve a fleet's bottom line. Furthermore, with ABC Supply specifically, we were able to customize our APIs to the company's needs - leading to a fully integrated workflow that allows ABC Supply to scale the business as they grow."

Alongside in-cab technology, ABC Supply utilizes the myEROAD web-based office solution alongside robust API integrations. With myEROAD, fleet managers are given the tools necessary to increase convenience and flexibility. With the convenient interface, fleet managers can seamlessly track and manage fleet activity, monitor driver activity, and communicate with drivers to provide real-time feedback whether that be regarding maintenance issues or driver safety.

Furthermore, EROAD's APIs allow ABC Supply to seamlessly integrate with other software and services as necessary - leading to a convenient, cohesive experience. In fact, EROAD scaled and customized its API to seamlessly meet the needs of ABC Supply's custom enterprise workflow, leading to the successful integration of both vehicle and driver systems.

"EROAD has been a valuable partner for us throughout the past few years and we look forward to continuing this relationship," said Brian Widder, Manager of Driver Safety and Compliance at ABC Supply. "The EROAD team has gone beyond being just our technology provider and really acted as our trusted industry expert. EROAD's solutions have allowed us to reduce the time to manage unidentified drive times (UDTs) by 25% and caused a 50% reduction in hours of service (HOS) violations when compared to our previous telematics provider."

To learn more about EROAD's solutions or request a demo, visit http://www.eroad.com.

About EROAD

At EROAD, we help our customers grow with solutions that provide a deep and broad range of highly contextualized data across the driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into issues and then help translate this data into actionable insights that customers can use to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity set the standard for accuracy and reliability while helping customers significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of their fleet operations within the transportation, cold chain, construction, and waste & recycling segments. Our efforts remain unchanged in the continued pursuit of achieving greener and safer roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX and employs almost 650 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co. Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products. Since its founding by Ken and Diane Hendricks in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support, and services they need — including myABCsupply, a tool that allows contractors to order materials, track deliveries, pay invoices and more.

A 16-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work, ABC Supply is an "employee-first" company that treats its associates with respect and gives them the tools they need to succeed. The company was also named a Best Employer for New Grads by Forbes in 2021.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 840 locations nationwide. More information is available at http://www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page.

