AMLOGIC SUPPORTS FOXXUM OS 4 AS A LAUNCH PARTNER

KIEL, Germany, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing the partnership with RDK as one building block of Foxxum OS 4, the latest version of the 2020 successfully introduced Foxxum CTV OS, Foxxum today announced a strategic and long-term partnership with Amlogic, a CTV semiconductor innovation leader and volume market leader in China, as the first SOC provider powering Foxxum OS 4.

The integration of the widely used RDK solution combined with Amlogic's T962 family of SOC, which is already deployed in other Premium RDK-based TVs, will significantly drive the standardization of Linux-based CTVs for primary OTT streaming services that have previously been integrated (e.g., Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+). Foxxum OS 4 will be available for CTVs and Set-Top Boxes in Retail and Pay TV Operations.

The new Foxxum OS 4 provides a complete CTV UI with extraordinary design, easy accessibility, and custom-fit recommendations for an outstanding viewing experience across all connected devices with seamless integration of all streaming services and applications. The Foxxum OS 4 comes with the parallel developed Master CTV Reference Product (MCRP), including all global broadcasting standards such as DVB, ATSC, ITSC, and hybrid standard HbbTV and others, and is available worldwide. The MCRP has been designed to be the most cost-efficient CTV design available in the market and will give TV Brands and Manufacturers a decisive competitive advantage. The MCRP can be manufactured entirely by all licensees or come with a pre-manufactured mainboard.

Ronny Lutzi, Foxxum CEO, says: "Our partnership with Amlogic will make Linux-based solutions much more attractive for CTV-Manufacturers, provide all must-carry content, and allow significant cost reductions. It will allow escaping the dominance and dependency of current CTV OS solutions mainly designed to take a free ride on the hard work of TV Brands and Manufacturers without appropriately sharing revenues from viewing time monetization. Foxxum OS 4 will allow selected licensees joining our Mission One JVA (Joint Venture Alliance) to capture up to 70% of the monetization revenues. A real game changer."

ABOUT AMLOGIC

Amlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in designing, developing, and applying high-performance multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). By providing complete turnkey solutions combined with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption.

ABOUT FOXXUM

Foxxum is a global leader in developing, operating, and commercial marketing for innovative Smart TV solutions. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop Smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best-in-class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio, and an outstanding design. Foxxum provides its clients with highly tailored solutions, which include the possibility of jointly tapping into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. Further information can be found at www.foxxum.com .

Contact: Alexandra Rohwer, Foxxum GmbH, rohwer@foxxum.com, +49 175 14 72 394

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882767/Amlogic_Foxxum.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1718881/Foxxum_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amlogic-supports-foxxum-os-4-as-a-launch-partner-301610035.html

SOURCE Foxxum GmbH