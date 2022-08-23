eQ Technologic revolutionizes ease of data integration & analytics with eQube® Cloud

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eQ Technologic, the providers of eQube®-DaaS (Data as a Service) Platform, announced earlier today the launch of a new format in which their products can be accessed: a next-gen cloud-native solution for data / application integration and analytics challenges - the eQube® Cloud. eQube® Cloud Free 15-Day Trial | eQ Technologic (1eQ.com)
Dinesh Khaladkar, President & CEO at eQ Technologic said, "eQube® Cloud is a game changer and further democratizes access to powerful data integration and analytics solutions, enabling organizations to accelerate their Digital Transformation journeys."
With eQube® Cloud, one can seamlessly connect, integrate and migrate data from disparate systems, federate, orchestrate, synchronize and mash-up data, rapidly create APIs and 'For-Purpose' Apps, and realize actionable analytics with stunning visualizations of near real-time enterprise-wide data. It allows one to integrate any data, any format, any API, any speed, any application, or any device. All this without writing any code, enabling secure collaboration and honoring security rules.
Sanjeev Tamboli, VP Products & CTO at eQ Technologic commented, "Users will be able to fully harness the strength of the eQube®-DaaS Platform that establishes a robust, resilient, and scalable Data Fabric connecting disparate data sources across the enterprise (COTS, GOTS, Legacy, NoSQL, files, streaming data, IoT, …) with insightful analytics. In other words, eQube®-DaaS accelerates customers' Digital Transformation."
Leverage this opportunity and register now to experience the power of eQube® Cloud!
eQube® Cloud Free 15-Day Trial | eQ Technologic (1eQ.com)
Godspeed to eQube® Cloud!
About eQ Technologic
eQ Technologic, Inc. ('eQ') is a trusted provider of eQube®-DaaS (Data as a Service) platform that delivers a highly scalable, resilient, and secure Data Fabric for its Customers.
eQube®-DaaS is a powerful Low/No-Code Data Integration and Analytics platform. It establishes a Digital Backbone connecting Enterprise-wide data, applications, and devices. This creates a 'Data Fabric' which puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users, leading to Actionable Insight. eQube®-DaaS platform-based solutions result in substantial productivity gains accelerating Digital Transformation.
Visit https://www.1eQ.com/Free_Trial for more information on eQube® Cloud.
Media contact:
Kanchan Khaladkar
Director, Marketing
Marketing@1eQ.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882394/eQ_Technologic_Cloud.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882393/eQ_Technologic_logo.jpg
SOURCE eQ Technologic, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.