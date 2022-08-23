SUBARU EARNS TWO AWARDS IN 2022 U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST CARS FOR TEENS

Subaru earns Best Cars for Teens awards in two new-car segments

Ascent wins Best SUV in $35K - $40K price range

- price range Forester secures Best SUV priced from $30K to $35K

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker has won two categories in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Cars for Teens. The 2022 Subaru Ascent and Forester earned top spots in their respective segments.

2022 Subaru Ascent

Best New SUV for Teens: $35K to $40K

2022 Subaru Forester

Best New SUV for Teens: $30K to $35K

"We are thrilled to receive the 2022 Best Cars for Teens award for Ascent and Forester from U.S. News & World Report," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "These awards reinforce our commitment to providing customers and their families with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability, dependability, and value."

For 2022, all Best New Cars for Teens are available with forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking, as well as lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist. All winners also have teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send parents alerts when the car goes over a set speed or is driven outside a set time period or geographic area. These features allow parents to set limits for teen drivers and have an ongoing conversation with their teens about responsible driving habits.

To be named one of the Best New Cars for Teens, a vehicle has to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver-assistance features and top critics' recommendations in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings in its price category.

The 2022 Subaru Ascent and Forester come standard with award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology featuring Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Both vehicles received the highest possible rating of "Superior" for front crash prevention by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

SUBARU STARLINK® connected services offers three available packages for Ascent and Forester. The STARLINK Safety Plus Package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, advanced automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report, and diagnostic alerts.

For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds remote engine start with climate control; stolen vehicle recovery service; vehicle security alarm notification; remote lock/unlock; remote horn and lights; and remote vehicle locator. Also, parenting features including boundary, speed, and curfew alerts are part of the service.

The STARLINK Concierge Package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

For more information about the 2022 Best Cars for Teens, please visit: https://cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks/best-cars-for-teens

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

