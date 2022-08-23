Alex Shahidi, Managing Partner and Co-CIO of Evoke Advisors, to Speak at 37th Private Wealth Management Summit

Invitation-Only Event Includes Magic Johnson Keynote and Distinguished Presenters from Across the Investment and Wealth Management Industries
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke Advisors, an independent wealth advisory and investment management firm with $22.3 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2022, today announced that Alex Shahidi JD, CFA®, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, Managing Partner and Co-CIO of Evoke Advisors, will be a featured speaker at the 37th Private Wealth Management Summit to be held at the Beverly Wilshire, Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, from Sept. 28 to 30, 2022.
Evoke Advisors specializes in serving institutional, ultra-high net worth clients (UHNW), many of them highly successful investment professionals. The firm, which seamlessly combines institutional and UHNW capabilities, emphasizes the exceptional intellectual capital that exists throughout its team.
The Private Wealth Management Summit is an invitation-only event that brings together leading CIOs, Presidents, CEOs, Founders, Partners and Managing Directors from single-family offices, multifamily offices and wealth management firms for two days of intense learning, networking and sharing of best practices. Speakers include leading economists, market strategists and industry executives. Key topics include portfolio risk, wealth preservation, the future of real estate investing and private assets and credit. Magic Johnson, NBA Hall of Famer and Founder and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises and Magic Johnson Foundation, will deliver the keynote address.
At the Summit, Mr. Shahidi will present "Risk Parity: a Better Asset Allocation Framework for an Uncertain Market Environment," a sophisticated approach to asset allocation that seeks to balance various economic outcomes. The objective is to earn a long-term return competitive with equities with less risk using a simplified portfolio construction. The strategy is particularly attractive today since half of the exposure is to inflation-hedged assets.
"I'm honored to be included among such a distinguished lineup of speakers at the Private Wealth Management Summit and am looking forward to presenting to the leaders in our industry," said Mr. Shahidi. "I believe my discussion on Risk Parity is timely, based on what we have been experiencing in the financial markets. Growing an investment portfolio in strong economic times is the easy part. The challenge comes in protecting clients during severe market downturns and inflationary environments. At the Summit, I will stress the importance of using advanced techniques in a simple way to design and implement investment portfolios that can withstand market surprises."
Evoke Advisors is an independent wealth management firm with $22.3 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2022 and over 50 employees that seamlessly blends capabilities and service for institutional and ultra-high net worth clients. The firm is committed to delivering an elevated service experience and outcomes for its clients across the country, with an emphasis on building and maintaining a team of professionals with exceptional research and analytics skills. The unique levels of intellectual capital that exist throughout the Evoke Advisors organization enables the firm to serve the most sophisticated and demanding clients, many of them highly successful investment professionals in their own right. For more information, please visit https://www.evokeadvisors.com/.
Media Inquiries
Joseph Kuo / Lorene Yue
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854
jkuo@haventower.com or lyue@haventower.com
SOURCE Evoke Advisors
