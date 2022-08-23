Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health services company Cigna Corporation CI announced today that David Cordani, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2022 in New York, NY.
Cigna's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 9:10 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.cigna.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of Cigna's website.
To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit https://investors.cigna.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health services company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products.
Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has over 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Ralph Giacobbe
1 (860) 787-7968
Ralph.Giacobbe@cigna.com
Media Contact
Justine Sessions
1 (860) 810-6523
Justine.Sessions@cigna.com
SOURCE Cigna
