Enterprise Creative OS Rocketium hires key executive to build on rapid growth of enterprise customers

Creative Automation leader grows leadership team to accelerate momentum from enterprise wins, major product launches, and strategic partnerships.
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketium, a leader in Creative Automation, announced the hiring of Dhruva Shetty as Vice President of Marketing. This hiring comes at a time when Rocketium is seeing strong adoption among global enterprises and digital marketing agencies.
Dhruva is an influential leader with nearly two decades of experience in marketing and advertising technology. Dhruva has built multiple marketing teams from the ground up at Yahoo!, Dell, Zapr (acq: Samsung), and Vizury (acq: Affle). He will be responsible for strengthening Rocketium's narrative and speeding up customer acquisition.
Dhruva says, "Every customer-facing campaign struggles to get visuals on time and within budget. Decades-old processes hold back marketing and design teams. Rocketium has a clear 100x growth story by streamlining creative operations in every large organization. It checks all the boxes that matter - people, culture, industry, and product."
Rocketium is experiencing double-digit revenue growth with wins including Fortune 500 companies, startup unicorns, and global agencies. Existing customer revenue grew at record rates thanks to increasing usage among large customers and the launch of industry-leading creative analytics capabilities. Rocketium also partnered with marketing automation and digital asset management companies in line with the company's preference of integration over disruption.
Satej Sirur, CEO of Rocketium, adds, "Rocketium has been innovating rapidly in the fast-growing area of creative automation. Winning global brands and agencies has shown us the appetite of leading marketing and design teams for a world-class product. Dhruva will help us accelerate our growth and shape not just our narrative but of this evolving industry."
About Rocketium
Rocketium is an Enterprise Creative OS that helps marketing and design teams take their campaigns to market faster while lowering production costs. Rocketium's product combines creative automation, automated brand compliance, and cross-platform creative insights. Rocketium's investors include 021 Capital, 1Crowd, Blume Ventures, and Emergent Ventures.
For more information, please visit rocketium.com.
Media Contact:
Rohit Radhakrishnan
rohit.rk@rocketium.com
SOURCE Rocketium
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.