Shoplazza partners with Klarna to speed up merchants' globalization

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a global leading SaaS platform, and Klarna, have reached a strategic partnership to provide a variety of online payment options to Shoplazza's 360,000+ merchants. This collaboration gives international customers more diverse and convenient payment options and better conversion rates for merchants to achieve business growth.
According to Baymard Institute, an independent web usability research institute, the average online shopping cart abandonment rate is 69.57%. Mobile users have an even higher abandonment rate of 85.65%, and alternative payment options such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) or interest-free installments can lower the payment threshold for consumers, thereby reducing the abandonment rate at checkout.
Data shows that among young people aged 18-24, 25% choose BNPL, and only 3% go with credit cards, showing a shift away from high-cost credit card usage towards more flexible and interest-free options. It is foreseeable that the flexible payments represented by BNPL are leading the trend in the consumer world. As the leading SaaS platform, Shoplazza techs business and sales further, from a single place and is a space that stays open to more—tech, scalability, and eCommerce growth.
Established in Sweden in 2005, Klarna is the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, helping consumers save time and money, be informed and in control of their finances. As a critical component, payment options link different parts of eCommerce, including purchasing, decision-making, order tracking, and more. A smooth and user-friendly payment experience improves the conversion rate and allows the entire brand and e-commerce ecosystem to get into a positive cycle.
Currently, the Klarna App has been integrated and launched on the Shoplazza platform. "With the development of cross-border eCommerce, the partnership between Shoplazza and Klarna will bring new opportunities for DTC brands going global. This joint effort by Shoplazza and Klarna will benefit the merchants, offer more appealing user-friendly options for consumers, and improve per customer transaction and repurchase rate, achieving global business success at a more stable and faster pace," said Alyson Zhang, COO of Shoplazza.
About Shoplazza
Shoplazza is an award-winning shopping-cart commerce technology company that provides diverse solutions by removing technological barriers and making online selling easier than ever. With Shoplazza, anyone can build, manage and scale your online store.
CONTACT:
Mia Wang
Corporate brand director
Wangxizi@shoplazza.com
SOURCE Shoplazza
