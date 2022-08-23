DuPont Wins Five 2022 R&D 100 Awards

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont DD today announced that it has been named winner of five 2022 R&D100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category. The R&D 100 Awards, sponsored by R&D World Magazine, recognizes the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year. The awards add to DuPont's impressive streak of new product innovation, having 22 finalists and 10 R&D 100 winners in the last five years.

"Innovation is at the center of everything we do at DuPont, and receiving this award exemplifies DuPont's tireless pursuit of outcome-driven research that is driving growth in our strategic focus areas," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. "I'm so proud of the innovation and ingenuity our teams contribute every day to translate cutting-edge thinking into customer impact while living our purpose to empower the world with essential innovations to thrive."

DuPont winning technologies include solutions for water, next generation automotive, electronics and sustainable construction:

Brine Concentration with FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 membranes – FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 is a spiral-wound reverse osmosis element that recovers more water and achieves higher brine concentrations in wastewater treatment systems than conventional products. This is accomplished with an innovative membrane and specialized feed and permeate spacers, leading to unique performance in minimal liquid discharge applications.

DuPont™ BETATECH™ Thermal Interface Material – BETATECH™ thermal interface material is a novel solution that helps control heat in electric vehicle batteries. High thermal conductivity allows for efficient thermal management, helping maintain optimal battery temperatures during both charging and operation, extending vehicle range and enhancing vehicle safety due to decreased chance of thermal runaway.

KapFlo™: Clear Polyimides without compromising High Temperature Stability for Next Generation OLED Smartphone Displays – Smartphone manufacturers have been trying numerous ways to create a truly edge-to-edge display that reaches all four edges of the frame with no interruption. This requires a flexible, optically clear, and high-temperature stable polymer as OLED substrate material. KapFlo(TM) is the first of its kind material to enable this technology.

Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam – The new Froth-Pak™ spray foams boast a blowing agent GWP reduction of more than 99% as compared to blowing agents used in past formulations, while maintaining the performance attributes professional contractors expect. Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam is a portable kit for professional contractors to efficiently fill wall cavities and penetrations – improving energy efficiency, building resilience and comfort for homeowners.

Innovations from DuPont's Mobility & Materials businesses were also recognized:

R&D 100 Award Winner: DuPont™ GreenTape™ 9KC LTCC and Ag metallization for mmWave 5G wireless devices – DuPont™ GreenTape™ 9KC Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) system with Ag metallization is known for the lowest dielectric loss at Df ≤ 0.0009 throughout the 5G millimeter wave wireless communication frequencies. This system enables economic mass production for high reliability modules featuring heterogenous IC packaging, antennae, signal routing.

R&D 100 Award Finalists: DuPont Zytel® HTN50Gxx series (HTN50G35HSL, HTN50G35FWS): from a new polymer backbone HTN500 PPA (Polyphthalamide) resin for Automotive Application and DuPont Zytel® RS32G10DO Renewably-Sourced Low-Density Material for Light-Weighting Consumer Electronics.

DuPont announced that it will divest a majority of the Mobility & Materials segment to Celanese on February 18, 2022.

The R&D 100 Awards, now in its 60th year, are widely recognized as the "Oscars of Invention," as they identify and celebrate the top technology products and services of the year. This year, the R&D Awards received entries from a dozen different countries and regions and nominations were judged by 50 well-respected industry professionals around the world.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

# # #

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

Overview

On November 2, 2021, DuPont announced it has entered definitive agreements to acquire Rogers Corporation ("Rogers"), (the "Intended Rogers Acquisition"). On January 25, 2022, Rogers's shareholders approved the transaction. Closing is expected in the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

On February 18, 2022, DuPont announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to divest a majority of its historic Mobility & Materials segment, excluding certain Advanced Solutions and Performance Resins businesses, to Celanese Corporation ("Celanese"), (the "M&M Divestiture"). Closing is expected around the end of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The Company also announced on February 18, 2022, that its Board of Directors has approved the divestiture of the Delrin® acetal homopolymer (H-POM) business. In addition to the entry into definitive agreements, the Company anticipates that the closing of the sale of Delrin® would be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, (the "Delrin® Divestiture" and together with the M&M Divestiture, the "M&M Divestitures").

As of March 31, 2022, the results of operations and the assets and liabilities of the businesses in scope for the M&M Divestitures are presented as discontinued operations for all periods presented. The cash flows of these businesses have not been segregated and are included in the interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Unless otherwise indicated, the discussion of results, including the financial measures further discussed below, refer only to DuPont's Continuing Operations and do not include discussion of balances or activity of the businesses in scope for the M&M Divestitures. The Auto Adhesives & Fluids, MultibaseTM and Tedlar® product lines previously within the historic Mobility & Materials segment (the "Retained Businesses") are not included in the scope of the intended divestitures. The Retained Businesses are reported in Corporate & Other. The reporting changes have been retrospectively applied for all periods presented.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause DuPont's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the M&M Divestiture to Celanese, including (x) any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction, (y) the possibility that unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies could impact the value, timing or pursuit of the proposed transaction, and (z) risks and costs and pursuit and/or implementation, timing and impacts to business operations of the separation of business lines in scope for the M&M Divestiture to Celanese, (ii) the timing and outcome of the Delrin® Business Divestiture, including entry into definitive agreements, and the risks, costs and ability to realize benefits from the pursuit of the Delrin® Business Divestiture; (iii) ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other portfolio changes actions and impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; (iv) indemnification of certain legacy liabilities; (v) risks and costs related to each of the parties respective performance under and the impact of the arrangement to share future eligible PFAS costs by and between DuPont, Corteva and Chemours; (vi) failure to timely close on anticipated terms (or at all), realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other portfolio changes including the Intended Rogers Acquisition and the M&M Divestitures; (vii) risks and uncertainties, including increased costs and the ability to obtain raw materials and meet customer needs, related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, which may result from, among other events, the COVID-19 pandemic and actions in response to it, and geo-political and weather related events; (viii) ability to offset increases in cost of inputs, including raw materials, energy and logistics; (ix) risks, including ability to achieve, and costs associated with DuPont's sustainability strategy including the actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, and the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected; and (x) other risks to DuPont's business, operations; each as further discussed in DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-wins-five-2022-rd-100-awards-301610687.html

SOURCE DuPont