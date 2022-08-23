Bite Ninja Raises Hit $15M as Company Continues to Rapidly Expand

Infusion of capital will bolster sales and marketing and fuel R&D efforts across the platform
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Ninja, the tech company making remote work possible for the restaurant industry, today announced that it has closed a $11.3 million bridge funding round, bringing the company's total raised to date to $15.4 million. This round of financing will further enable the development of the company's proprietary and award-winning remote staffing technology and deploy additional resources to support Bite Ninja's growing sales and marketing efforts targeting the entire QSR sector.
Key investors in this most recent funding round include Manta Ray Ventures, Owl Ventures, Agfunder, Pioneer Fund and TRAC Unicorn fund. The latest bridge round will help elevate Bite Ninja's unique tech platform, bringing further momentum to the already rapid growth the company has experienced over the past year. Bite Ninja is currently signed with five of the top 20 quick-service chains in the country with several more expected to join by the end of Q4. Most recently, Bite Ninja successfully launched its front counter customer-facing platform, providing restaurant operators with an additional solution to their existing drive-thru services, as well as their command center solution for enterprise-level labor performance management and deployment.
"Bite Ninja is currently powering some of the most notable quick service restaurants from coast to coast, providing operators with access to more than 12,000 qualified 'Ninjas' ready to serve customers and fill open shifts," said Will Clem, CEO & co-founder of Bite Ninja. "We're excited to push forward with the growth including targeting expansion overseas."
For more information on Bite Ninja, please contact Kyle Kappmeier at 973-850-7366 or kkappmeier@jconnelly.com.
Bite Ninja is a tech startup that provides a virtual workforce to restaurants. Using thousands of U.S.-based "Ninjas," Bite Ninja helps restaurants virtually staff their drive-thru and front counter to create a more efficient and error-free ordering system, allowing in-store workers to focus on food quality and customer service. The Ninjas, working from a location of their choice, appear on-screen to customers at menu boards. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Will Clem (co-founder of original cultured meat company Memphis Meats) and Orin Wilson, Bite Ninja is preparing for a worldwide rollout and accepting all restaurant customers. For more information on Bite Ninja, please visit www.biteninja.com.
Press Contact
Kyle Kappmeier
JConnelly
973-850-7366
SOURCE Bite Ninja
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.