Bite Ninja Raises Hit $15M as Company Continues to Rapidly Expand

Infusion of capital will bolster sales and marketing and fuel R&D efforts across the platform

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Ninja, the tech company making remote work possible for the restaurant industry, today announced that it has closed a $11.3 million bridge funding round, bringing the company's total raised to date to $15.4 million. This round of financing will further enable the development of the company's proprietary and award-winning remote staffing technology and deploy additional resources to support Bite Ninja's growing sales and marketing efforts targeting the entire QSR sector.

Key investors in this most recent funding round include Manta Ray Ventures, Owl Ventures, Agfunder, Pioneer Fund and TRAC Unicorn fund. The latest bridge round will help elevate Bite Ninja's unique tech platform, bringing further momentum to the already rapid growth the company has experienced over the past year. Bite Ninja is currently signed with five of the top 20 quick-service chains in the country with several more expected to join by the end of Q4. Most recently, Bite Ninja successfully launched its front counter customer-facing platform, providing restaurant operators with an additional solution to their existing drive-thru services, as well as their command center solution for enterprise-level labor performance management and deployment.

"Bite Ninja is currently powering some of the most notable quick service restaurants from coast to coast, providing operators with access to more than 12,000 qualified 'Ninjas' ready to serve customers and fill open shifts," said Will Clem, CEO & co-founder of Bite Ninja. "We're excited to push forward with the growth including targeting expansion overseas."

About Bite Ninja

Bite Ninja is a tech startup that provides a virtual workforce to restaurants. Using thousands of U.S.-based "Ninjas," Bite Ninja helps restaurants virtually staff their drive-thru and front counter to create a more efficient and error-free ordering system, allowing in-store workers to focus on food quality and customer service. The Ninjas, working from a location of their choice, appear on-screen to customers at menu boards. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Will Clem (co-founder of original cultured meat company Memphis Meats) and Orin Wilson, Bite Ninja is preparing for a worldwide rollout and accepting all restaurant customers. For more information on Bite Ninja, please visit www.biteninja.com.

