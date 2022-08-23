Maupin Metal Revs Up Growth With New Dallas Garage

Custom Car Restoration Shop known Internationally for its Supernatural '67 Impalas prepares to debut a full-service hot rod garage and a reality TV show appearance this Fall

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maupin Metal, the acclaimed custom Supernatural Impala shop that produces and ships cars worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Brunner's Trim and Glass, a historic Dallas company for almost 50 years. The acquisition will pave the way for the expansion of their one-of-a-kind hot rod garage set to be featured on an upcoming episode of the Fox Network Channel series "My Dream Car."

The new garage, owned by founder Brian Maupin, will be located at 11424-G Garland Road just two miles east of White Rock Lake. It will feature 15 car bays to serve both the local market with retail automotive services while continuing to provide full custom frame-off builds. With this acquisition, Maupin now joins an elite list of hot rod shops hosting in-house services for mechanical, metal fabrication, paint and body, custom interiors, convertible tops, glass, and upholstery. Maupin is pushing the garage to new levels to reduce the time on his shop's wait list.

"Our growth has been off the charts, and we can't wait to operate out of this larger shop so that we can ramp up even more," said Brian Maupin, Founder of Maupin Metal. "We're so proud of the national and international reputation we have built around restoring replicas of the Supernatural Impala and look forward to showing the world the passion and creativity we bring to restoring all classic cars."

Maupin Metal, LLC was incorporated in 2019 by Brian Maupin. He started his classic car journey in 2015 as a car enthusiast looking to build a replica of the 1967 Impala as seen on the television show "Supernatural" with his daughter and father. His backyard hobby quickly grew into a small business with a leased garage and a handful of employees working split shifts throughout the pandemic. Sales doubled annually as capacity grew. The garage gained notoriety as their intricate builds shipped across the world and fans waited up to a year for one of their cars to get into the shop.

"With this expansion, we now have tripled our opportunities to add restoration projects and new custom services," said Maupin. "We plan to continue providing the same service that Brunner's customers have come to expect over the last half century. We're grateful for the Brunner's legacy and are happy to have retained their talented staff -- we wish Butch and Henry a happy retirement. Maupin Metal is known as the best in the business for the 'Supernatural' Impala replicas and with this new growth, our future is all green lights."

