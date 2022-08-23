Ginew Inc. Receives $500,000 Investment From Raven Indigenous Capital Partners To Transform Native Participation in the Apparel Industry

Through Ginew's co-founders' family exploration, their Native American culture is expressed in a contemporary context and shared with the world through their garment collection.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, North America's only Indigenous-led and owned impact investment firm, announced a $500,000 investment in Ginew Inc., a Native-owned garment company located in Portland, Oregon.

Raven uses a proprietary Indigenous impact measurement and metrics to pursue investments in enterprises that are innovative, scalable and focused on advancing Indigenous Peoples. "I felt pride when I first experienced the Ginew brand and the garment collection. It reflects Indigenous excellence at a scale I haven't seen in the market. This led us on a journey to learn about this family business and their vision to revitalize the Indigenous economy," comments Jacqueline Jennings, Venture Partner, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners. "We are excited to support Ginew as it scales its collection, increases its international presence and transforms Native participation in the apparel industry."

Ginew designs and creates a contemporary collection of Native Americana with each item drawing inspiration from the proprietors' cultures. Ginew incorporates family symbols and teachings into their garments and goods, while constructing them of premium materials. Selvedge denim, wax canvas and artist-designed shirts are examples of the American made items in Ginew's collection.

Raven's investment supports strategy, growth and an in-depth product roadmap. Seeking social and economic impact through the promotion of Native identity, tradition and knowledge are the shared values between Ginew and Raven. This investment will help drive several of Ginew's initiatives:

Transform Native representation in the apparel industry

Engage in relational interactions versus transactional

Nurture a culture-centered approach to business

Develop a robust and resilient Native economy

Sustain change and the well-being of people and the planet

"Ginew is a very personal brand. We incorporate our Ojibwe, Oneida and Stockbridge-Munsee heritage and family stories into our collection. Raven and Ginew are very compatible culturally which is very important to us as we look to accelerate Native opportunities. One of our first priorities is to thoughtfully expand our collection," comments Amanda Bruegl, co-founder of Ginew Inc.

Ginew's brand essence is deeply rooted in connecting to a diverse community through storytelling while transforming the garment industry. "We are very intentional about our supply chain and choosing collaborators that share our mission to bring positive social and economic outcomes. Amanda and I aim to transform the Native narrative in the apparel industry and we are grateful for Raven's support," remarks Erik Brodt, co-founder of Ginew Inc.

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners Raven Indigenous Capital Partners removes barriers to drive Indigenous entrepreneurial success. With the flow of capital through impact investing, Raven brings capacity-building support to strengthen the Indigenous economy. Raven provides entrepreneurs access to resources while giving investors an opportunity to invest in competitive returns and long-term social and environmental impact. The organization's namesake, the Raven, is central to rebirth and transformation, creating an equitable and prosperous future for Indigenous peoples in Canada and the United States. Learn more: RavenCapitalPartners.ca.

About Ginew Inc.

Ginew is Native Americana: fusing contemporary Native American style with Ojibwe, Oneida and Stockbridge-Munsee design elements in heirloom-quality garments and goods. As a Native-owned business, Ginew cares about sustainability within the apparel ecosystem, from Earth to Humanity. Ginew aims to connect to a diverse community through storytelling and symbols sewn into the premium items. Ginew invites others, Native and Non-Natives, to understand and wear the history and culture crafted into the collection. Learn more: GinewUSA.com.

