Lend Some Money Launches New Enhanced Client Application Platform

EAST HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lend Some Money (LSM), a Connecticut-based finance and technology company focused on improving the lending experience for real estate investors, announced the launch of its enhanced client application platform along with the opening of its seed funding round.

The seed round is currently open to accredited investors and firms with interest in joining LSM's growth journey and vision to bring technology and automation to the private money lending industry.

LSM is revolutionizing the way investors borrow money to fund their fix and flip, rental, and new construction projects. According to co-founder and CEO Steve Kobelski, "The real estate market is entering a new cycle that we think will create tremendous opportunities for investors. We are developing game-changing technology and processes to help our clients and partners capitalize on this."

Kobelski continues, "Optimizing our application process with a simplified workflow, automated credit pulls, integrated e-signatures, and improved document management for our affiliate lenders has led to an 8x increase in customer acquisition since launch."

With strong customer validation and a proven track record of monthly growth, Lend Some Money is positioned well for long-term success. Its mobile-optimized application system, combined with a cutting-edge SaaS platform that enables brokers to easily fund loans with LSM, is already making Lend Some Money the first choice for many industry participants.

About Lend Some Money: Lend Some Money (LSM) is a Connecticut-based finance and technology company focused on improving the lending experience for real estate investors. It offers a fast, simple, and secure lending platform that helps real estate investors quickly and easily obtain hard money loans to fund their projects.

