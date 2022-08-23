Donna Leah Designs Debuts Glam Hoodie Collection for Fall 2022

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As fashionistas look to fall and the start of international fashion weeks, street style will again be the inspiration behind the season's most Instagramable looks. The trend is being embraced by Miami based designer, Donna Leah, founder of Donna Leah Designs, who has combined her love of eveningwear and fashion trends into a new glamorous hoodie collection.

Launching online, the aptly named Sparky For Hoodies is playful, edgy, and yet timeless. "Everything that I create has an eveningwear touch. It's my passion and something that inspires me from the moment that I wake up. The Sparky For Hoodies collection is focused on the fabric. How it plays with light and the colors that are vibrant. We are ready for a time that's playful and optimistic. Street style is where a lot of fashion is happening and I was inspired by everyone's love of a hoodie, even in warm weather," says Donna Leah.

Sparky For Hoodies is available exclusively at www.DonnaLeahDesigns.com starting in August and in time for New York Fashion Week. Included in the initial series are five unique colorways. Each style is numbered, much like a piece of art since no two hoodies are exactly the same. Maintaining a luxury appeal, prices for begin at $375. "I love the concept of fashion as art, and art as fashion. That's why I decided to number my pieces instead of giving them names. The concept started when I went to Art Basel and it's something that really stayed with me as I developed my new collection," Donna Leah explains.

Particularly with high fashion streetwear, people wish to express their individuality and unique point of view through what they put on. Therefore, each piece in the series is unique. This strategy aligns with the designer's concept of offering elements of exclusivity and customization to capsule collections that are outside of the core eveningwear line. "I'm excited about fall and the ability to layer looks. A hoodie is versatile and can be worn in so many different ways," she commented.

About Donna Leah Designs

American designer Donna Leah creates one-of-a-kind gowns and luxurious chic casualwear, that communicate a sense of confidence. Based in Miami, the brand speaks to the energy and lifestyle of the Magic City. Donna Leah Designs can be found online at www.donnaleahdesigns.com and on Instagram at @donnaleahdesigns.

Media Contact:

Nataly Blumberg

516-859-6665

343132@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donna-leah-designs-debuts-glam-hoodie-collection-for-fall-2022-301610510.html

SOURCE Donna Leah Designs